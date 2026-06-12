Donald Trump proudly declared that electric boats sink because the batteries are too heavy and was schooled to the Mariana Trench and back

Politics donald trump electric boats fail

There happens to be one thing more disturbing than the claims that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth daily, and that is the confidence with which he makes these declarations.

Hearing him spout this nonsense on a daily basis has made us immune to the fact that he has absolutely no idea what he is talking about. Ever.

Here is the President boldly claiming that electric boats are bad for fishermen because they don’t work, they don’t hold their charge, and they can’t float because they’re too heavy.

Trump claims that electric batteries are bad for fishermen because they cause their boats to sink pic.twitter.com/ozjnUxRi76 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2026

None of this is true. He is a madman rambling about topics he does not understand. And no one can make him stop talking.

We are trapped in his delusional head and his inability to study or comprehend so many of the major issues plaguing the country he runs will ultimately lead to it sinking like one of these hypotehtical electric boats he loathes.

Boat people and non-boat people alike filled out a chorus of boo’s on Twitter.

1.

HE IS SO INCREDIBLY FUCKING STUPID MY GOD 😳🥴 https://t.co/lN6FidSSyr — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 11, 2026

2.

Can we please try someone else? This is embarrassing. https://t.co/EaYU4gIp88 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 11, 2026

3.

Picture this joker babbling to himself at the end of a dive bar at 2 AM. That’s where his shit belongs. — Arbiter of Cool (@ArbiterofCool) June 11, 2026

4.

Why is he still President? https://t.co/dE45ruzmmQ — KT “Special MI6 Operation” (@KremlinTrolls) June 12, 2026

5.

Well, y’know, he had an uncle who taught at MIT. https://t.co/U4ja32OEDG — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 11, 2026

6.

These bizarre statements are happening more and more frequently. It is now blatantly obvious why physicians are constantly testing him for dementia. https://t.co/hZFEZAH3PA — Paul the other one…🇳🇿🇦🇺🇨🇦🇺🇲 (@paulcshipley) June 11, 2026

7.