Politics donald trump electric boats fail

Donald Trump proudly declared that electric boats sink because the batteries are too heavy and was schooled to the Mariana Trench and back

Saul Hutson. Updated June 12th, 2026

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There happens to be one thing more disturbing than the claims that come out of Donald Trump’s mouth daily, and that is the confidence with which he makes these declarations.

Hearing him spout this nonsense on a daily basis has made us immune to the fact that he has absolutely no idea what he is talking about. Ever.

Here is the President boldly claiming that electric boats are bad for fishermen because they don’t work, they don’t hold their charge, and they can’t float because they’re too heavy.

None of this is true. He is a madman rambling about topics he does not understand. And no one can make him stop talking.

We are trapped in his delusional head and his inability to study or comprehend so many of the major issues plaguing the country he runs will ultimately lead to it sinking like one of these hypotehtical electric boats he loathes.

Boat people and non-boat people alike filled out a chorus of boo’s on Twitter.

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