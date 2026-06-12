Marco Rubio compared the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the moon landing and was owned into outer space and back

Politics Marco rubio moon landing ufc

America has a lot of pride. Historic moments in the nation’s history sit at the top of mind for the most patriotic citizens and politicians.

The Civil Rights Movement. The Moon Landing. The End of the Cold War. And now… two guys in shorts punching and kicking each other’s faces until one of them falls over and can’t get up.

Donald Trump’s number one boy, Marco Rubio, stood before the press to declare the UFC fight being held on the White House lawn to celebrate Trump’s birthday ranks up there with the most iconic moments in the country’s history.

Here are his (delusional) words:

Rubio: President Kennedy announced that we were going to put a man on the moon. We did it. We are a nation founded on doing what no one else dared to do. And at some level, that’s what this whole company, what UFC has been pic.twitter.com/JI9Qn4PPxW — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2026

Nothing to see here, just a man selling his soul for political power.

The replies lined up to get in the ring with Rubio and take some good shots at his flawed logic.

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“Ask not what the UFC can do for you. Ask what you can do for the UFC.” — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 11, 2026

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Did this motherfucker just compare the moon landing to a fucking UFC fight on the White House lawn? 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SR3Nq4qIfX — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 11, 2026

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Again, if you accept an appointment in this administration, you have to lie and surrender your honor. Again, there are no exceptions. https://t.co/Bu172Lvmxy — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) June 11, 2026

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Yeah, NASA and UFC are totally the same thing. https://t.co/CLnCYCVYSl — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 11, 2026

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We are a nation of pure evil and ignorance. A nation that preaches freedom while funding oppression, lectures the world about democracy while undermining it at home, and wraps every bad decision in a feel-good story about American greatness. — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) June 11, 2026

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