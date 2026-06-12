Politics Marco rubio moon landing ufc

Marco Rubio compared the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the moon landing and was owned into outer space and back

Saul Hutson. Updated June 12th, 2026

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America has a lot of pride. Historic moments in the nation’s history sit at the top of mind for the most patriotic citizens and politicians.

The Civil Rights Movement. The Moon Landing. The End of the Cold War. And now… two guys in shorts punching and kicking each other’s faces until one of them falls over and can’t get up.

Donald Trump’s number one boy, Marco Rubio, stood before the press to declare the UFC fight being held on the White House lawn to celebrate Trump’s birthday ranks up there with the most iconic moments in the country’s history.

Here are his (delusional) words:

Nothing to see here, just a man selling his soul for political power.

The replies lined up to get in the ring with Rubio and take some good shots at his flawed logic.

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