Pete Hegseth was asked how his war on Iran was not a war crime and furious response was not the slam dunk he thought it was

Politics Iran Pete hegseth war crimes

There seems to be an emerging pattern when it comes to the Trump Administration’s relationship with the press.

Whenever members of the media ask a question that gets a little too close to the truth, the Trump official lashes out.

Which brings us, conveniently, to Pete Hegseth’s latest press conference on Operation Epic Fury. The Secretary of Defense laid out his plans to attack Iran and make them feel our presence.

When he was asked about that precise statement and intent, he of course got angry.

REPORTER: If the response is hitting bridges and electrical infrastructure, how is that not a war crime? HEGSETH: That’s precisely the kind of disingenuous question I’m used to from the media — impugning the motives of the folks on our side pic.twitter.com/nVhvJU6Mwz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

Hegseth is starting to crack and it shows. Those pesky Iranians won’t do what he wants and he’s getting cranky about it.

His deflection and anger didn’t fool anyone in the replies.

1.

He’s saying we will hit whatever the fuck we want to hit to hurt them most. That’s what he’s saying.

He’s saying there’s no such thing as a war crime if it accomplishes our objectives of bringing the leadership to its knees.

We will target civilian infrastructure if we have to.… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 10, 2026

2.

That is precisely an appropriate factual question this incompetent fucking imbecile can’t answer for obvious reasons. https://t.co/WdBrZK6yVz — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 10, 2026

3.

Translation: I’m not able to give you an honest answer to your question. — Blue Crew 💙🌊 (@VotesBlue2) June 10, 2026

4.

If justice one day wins out and Hegseth is brought up on charges, I highly doubt this jabbering non-answer will suffice. https://t.co/LOQjePxOfT — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) June 10, 2026

5.

Trump playbook page one. When you have no answer to a question lash out at the reporter and demean them. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) June 10, 2026

6.

If there’s ever a war crimes tribunal, this fuck face needs to be tried first. https://t.co/jYJNjDZ3PU — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 10, 2026

7.