Politics Iran Pete hegseth war crimes

Pete Hegseth was asked how his war on Iran was not a war crime and furious response was not the slam dunk he thought it was

Saul Hutson. Updated June 11th, 2026

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There seems to be an emerging pattern when it comes to the Trump Administration’s relationship with the press.

Whenever members of the media ask a question that gets a little too close to the truth, the Trump official lashes out.

Which brings us, conveniently, to Pete Hegseth’s latest press conference on Operation Epic Fury. The Secretary of Defense laid out his plans to attack Iran and make them feel our presence.

When he was asked about that precise statement and intent, he of course got angry.

Hegseth is starting to crack and it shows. Those pesky Iranians won’t do what he wants and he’s getting cranky about it.

His deflection and anger didn’t fool anyone in the replies.

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