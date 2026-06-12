A Maga said Donald Trump must have been born ‘a very special baby’ and sent people totally gaga

Politics donald trump troy nehls wtf

The only thing more disturbing than how much Donald Trump loves himself is how much his political allies say they love him.

While disturbing declarations of loyalty pop up all over the Capitol on a daily basis, this most recent example might take the cake for most batshit crazy.

Troy Nehls has hitched his wagon to the Trump Express and doesn’t seem to be getting off any time soon.

Here is the Texas Congressman making completely unfounded assumptions about what the doctor said as he delivered the big orange baby who is currently President into this world.

Nehls: Donald Trump is the best thing to happen to this country in a hundred years. He was born a very special baby. I bet the doctors said, “I can tell this is a very special baby.” pic.twitter.com/wvhqRAhpNM — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2026

Disturbing stuff. This is a new low for ass-kissing.

Who knows what Magas will say next, but for now, Twitter had a field day with the absurdity of this comment.

1.

Even in Pyongyang they must be looking at this and wondering WTF https://t.co/ssAEfGWQPE — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 11, 2026

2.

Congress is literally Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby https://t.co/1yM11cJAP1 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) June 11, 2026

3.

I’ll never stop being shocked at the sheer volume of braindead sycophants in the GOP. — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) June 11, 2026

4.

Do these people even hear themselves holy shit….straight up cult https://t.co/LuMgtuBUbc — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 11, 2026

5.

I can’t emphasize enough just how soft and pathetic these men are https://t.co/UTJlxY37ij — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 12, 2026

6.

This bootlicking stuff is so cringe. — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) June 11, 2026

7.

Are republicans trolling us? WTF. — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) June 11, 2026

8.