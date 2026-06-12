Politics donald trump troy nehls wtf

A Maga said Donald Trump must have been born ‘a very special baby’ and sent people totally gaga

Saul Hutson. Updated June 12th, 2026

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The only thing more disturbing than how much Donald Trump loves himself is how much his political allies say they love him.

While disturbing declarations of loyalty pop up all over the Capitol on a daily basis, this most recent example might take the cake for most batshit crazy.

Troy Nehls has hitched his wagon to the Trump Express and doesn’t seem to be getting off any time soon.

Here is the Texas Congressman making completely unfounded assumptions about what the doctor said as he delivered the big orange baby who is currently President into this world.

Disturbing stuff. This is a new low for ass-kissing.

Who knows what Magas will say next, but for now, Twitter had a field day with the absurdity of this comment.

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