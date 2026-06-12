Trump’s conservation ‘expert’ said wind turbines are a national security threat and the internet was blown away by his stupidity

Politics donald trump doug burgum wind turbines

The signature appointee to a position of power within the Donald Trump administration must display one quality above all: complete and total submission to all of his stupidest desires.

Front and center today is Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum.

Many people described Burgum as a potential rational voice within the chaos of Trump’s second term when he was appointed last year.

Well, it appears that ship has sailed.

In a wide ranging press conference at the White House the other day, Burgum went on the record as stating that wind turbines are a national security threat.

If you think that hypothesis sounds ludicrously stupid, wait until you hear his explanation.

Burgum on wind turbines: We have a report from Hegseth that it’s a national security threat. You could launch an attack on the US in with a bunch of drones coming through a wind tower field, it would undetectable until it was came through because the radar interference pic.twitter.com/fERBK81FPC — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2026

The inmates have taken over the asylum.

Twitter was not impressed.

1.

The cult has turned a lunatic’s irrational hatred of windmills into a fucking “National security” issue. Orwell would have laughed his ass off at this shit. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 12, 2026

2.

Mendacity defined https://t.co/BjiqVEyrma — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) June 12, 2026

3.

Fucking idiots running government. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 11, 2026

4.

There is never an end to the bullshit sycophancy in this administration.. https://t.co/ftz01qyVfW — omar ali (@omarali50) June 11, 2026

5.

According to Hegseth ?😵‍💫 https://t.co/lsshMyOtEF — Christopher Gibbs (@ChrisRGibbs) June 12, 2026

6.

That’s the stupidest shit I’ve heard today. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 11, 2026

7.