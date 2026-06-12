Politics donald trump doug burgum wind turbines

Trump’s conservation ‘expert’ said wind turbines are a national security threat and the internet was blown away by his stupidity

Saul Hutson. Updated June 12th, 2026

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The signature appointee to a position of power within the Donald Trump administration must display one quality above all: complete and total submission to all of his stupidest desires.

Front and center today is Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum.

Many people described Burgum as a potential rational voice within the chaos of Trump’s second term when he was appointed last year.

Well, it appears that ship has sailed.

In a wide ranging press conference at the White House the other day, Burgum went on the record as stating that wind turbines are a national security threat.

If you think that hypothesis sounds ludicrously stupid, wait until you hear his explanation.

The inmates have taken over the asylum.

Twitter was not impressed.

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