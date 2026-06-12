Politics donald trump doug burgum wind turbines
Trump’s conservation ‘expert’ said wind turbines are a national security threat and the internet was blown away by his stupidity
The signature appointee to a position of power within the Donald Trump administration must display one quality above all: complete and total submission to all of his stupidest desires.
Front and center today is Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum.
Many people described Burgum as a potential rational voice within the chaos of Trump’s second term when he was appointed last year.
Well, it appears that ship has sailed.
In a wide ranging press conference at the White House the other day, Burgum went on the record as stating that wind turbines are a national security threat.
If you think that hypothesis sounds ludicrously stupid, wait until you hear his explanation.
Burgum on wind turbines: We have a report from Hegseth that it’s a national security threat. You could launch an attack on the US in with a bunch of drones coming through a wind tower field, it would undetectable until it was came through because the radar interference pic.twitter.com/fERBK81FPC
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2026
The inmates have taken over the asylum.
Twitter was not impressed.
1.
The cult has turned a lunatic’s irrational hatred of windmills into a fucking “National security” issue.
Orwell would have laughed his ass off at this shit.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 12, 2026
2.
Mendacity defined https://t.co/BjiqVEyrma
— Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) June 12, 2026
3.
Fucking idiots running government.
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 11, 2026
4.
There is never an end to the bullshit sycophancy in this administration.. https://t.co/ftz01qyVfW
— omar ali (@omarali50) June 11, 2026
5.
According to Hegseth ?😵💫 https://t.co/lsshMyOtEF
— Christopher Gibbs (@ChrisRGibbs) June 12, 2026
6.
That’s the stupidest shit I’ve heard today.
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 11, 2026
7.
Incredible. Scotland puts a wind turbine near Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen 20 years ago. He sues and loses. Then his resulting hatred of wind turbines now ends up with the US Secretaries of Defense & Interior fabricating absurd lies to justify killing wind energy in the US. https://t.co/Vbtfr1kpkS
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 11, 2026