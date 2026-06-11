This Australian World Cup Promo skit may be AI but it’s still a hilarious satire on the MAGA regime

Entertainment MAGA world cup

Even those of us who are football fans have some misgivings about the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off today in Mexico City.

Most of our apprehension concerns one of the three host countries of the tournament. We’re obviously not referring to Canada or Mexico, but to the rather noisy and troublesome neighbour that lives next to both. The good ol’ USA.

It’s not just the late kick-offs that we’re worried about, it’s more that the tournament turns out to be like this viral AI video posted by Pseudo Nym over on Twitter.

Yep, it’s AI, but it’s still effective and very funny.

The Epstein World Cup is about to kick off soon and the new promo dropped 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A654KDB8za — Pseudo Nym (@SudoNym25) June 9, 2026

Eat my goal!

1.

So accurate — Juju م 🍉 (@Julien_MS) June 10, 2026

2.

Superb! — KeVy B 🇻🇪🇵🇸 – kevyb.bsky.social (@YoContextKev) June 9, 2026

3.

reasonably accurate — KEDRAKO (@KEDRAKO_) June 9, 2026

4.

Well done, from California 😂 The funniest bit was the Socceroos beating us 2-0 though! Best of luck 🇺🇸🤝🇦🇺 — James Beckner (@James_Beckner4) June 9, 2026

5.

As an American this is awesome LMAO — River Hockey President of Operations (@ENCBillsBackers) June 10, 2026

6.

This is so funny that I can’t even be mad at how brazenly it’s making fun of America — USMNTrev (@Eyesandvibes) June 9, 2026

7.

Good old Aussie humour. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jFudWMBTYp — Dachshund Lover (@DachshundLove17) June 10, 2026

8.

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The world is watching #america and you look foolish 🤣 https://t.co/kTRW1zHpx2 — keonni65 🇨🇦🎶🏁🏈🥅🏒 (@keonni65) June 10, 2026

11.

Just a genius video.. https://t.co/J9Bjwi11V2 — Mark Flanagan (@TheMarkFlanagan) June 9, 2026

Source Pseudo Nym Image Screengrab