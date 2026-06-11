Entertainment MAGA world cup

This Australian World Cup Promo skit may be AI but it’s still a hilarious satire on the MAGA regime

David Harris. Updated June 11th, 2026

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Even those of us who are football fans have some misgivings about the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off today in Mexico City.

Most of our apprehension concerns one of the three host countries of the tournament. We’re obviously not referring to Canada or Mexico, but to the rather noisy and troublesome neighbour that lives next to both. The good ol’ USA.

It’s not just the late kick-offs that we’re worried about, it’s more that the tournament turns out to be like this viral AI video posted by Pseudo Nym over on Twitter.

Yep, it’s AI, but it’s still effective and very funny.

Eat my goal!

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Source Pseudo Nym Image Screengrab