There was something about the way Andrew Tate and friends walk that really made people’s day – 13 funniest takedowns

Alleged sex offender and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate has been back in court in Romania this week.

And we mention it not because of what happened in court – the clown prince of the toxic manosphere and his brother Tristan have been placed under house arrest and were fighting the court order – but because of this clip of the Tates (and friends) on the way to the courthouse.

Because there’s something about it that really made people’s day.

The Tate brothers have arrived at court this morning for a hearing on the extension of their judicial control. The court is currently in session. Video courtesy of Marian Ceaușescu pic.twitter.com/GoNiDjjWQ8 — Mircea Barbu (@_mirceabarbu) August 28, 2024

Reminds us of that Staying Alive lyric, ‘Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk, I’m an utter bellend.’

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine. These people surely said it best.

1.

Is that really how they walk? pic.twitter.com/zErSPxgEZ1 — makethecontent.com (@WhitneyChanell) August 28, 2024

2.

They are imagining the theme from Reservoir Dogs playing. The rest of us are hearing sad trombones. https://t.co/h7dNtVsipT — Jurassic Snark (@underhandrea) August 29, 2024

3.

Nothing is like showing up to court being charged for forming a criminal gang than showing up to court looking like a criminal gang. https://t.co/qTmNTYZL2y — Patricia Hall (@RoosleFr) August 28, 2024

4.

Why don’t their suits fit properly — Tony says Power to the people, esp black women! (@Tonestiger) August 28, 2024

5.

Why are they walking like they have birthing hips — @RoseInWanderland (@RoseInWanderla1) August 28, 2024

6.

I guarantee Tristan has practised that walk in mirror thousands of time. That is not a natural stride. — M (@Misanthropia0) August 28, 2024

7.