Americans are lapping up this video of two Brits ‘trying ribs for the first time’ and this is surely the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2024

Time now to return to the cultural divide between the UK and the US, in particular this video of two Brits ‘trying ribs for the first time’ which has just gone viral on Twitter.

And it’s fair to say that Americans were loving it, they were really loving it.

Except they’re not just any old Brits as you might very well already know, they’re Josh and Ollie and very successful at this sort of thing they are too.

And this – this! – response is surely the only response you need.

Amen to that.

Source @AmiriKing