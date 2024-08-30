Americans are lapping up this video of two Brits ‘trying ribs for the first time’ and this is surely the only response you need

US Americans food and drink

Time now to return to the cultural divide between the UK and the US, in particular this video of two Brits ‘trying ribs for the first time’ which has just gone viral on Twitter.

Two British dudes try ribs for the first time and their reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/YOIsYD8OG7 — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) August 28, 2024

And it’s fair to say that Americans were loving it, they were really loving it.

The look of someone having flavor for the first time. pic.twitter.com/EscPmLq4OQ — JustGregory (@GregoryGambles) August 28, 2024

That’s the moment they realized the good guys won in 1776 — Wiscø Slav✝️ (@Rubiconslav) August 28, 2024

Wait till they get some Texas Brisket! — George Garcia (@p3_1415926i) August 28, 2024

"I'm sorry I let it get that far." — GJFlash (@GJFlash) August 28, 2024

Except they’re not just any old Brits as you might very well already know, they’re Josh and Ollie and very successful at this sort of thing they are too.

And this – this! – response is surely the only response you need.

If you make this sort of content to play jester for the yanks you should be prepared to face the consequences for treason. https://t.co/LO3GL7g7vG — Nemesis The Maoist (@SuslovsG) August 29, 2024

Amen to that.

The Yank replies imagining any of this for real is absolutely killing me. — Mango Whizz (@mangowhizz) August 29, 2024

The replies. Christ on a bike. How are so many Americans so broken mentally? — Jimblesnarks (@jimblesnarks) August 29, 2024

They’re a charming and simple people, much given to wonderment. — Nemesis The Maoist (@SuslovsG) August 29, 2024

Source @AmiriKing