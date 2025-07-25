This hilarious post about putting a baby in a self-driving car elicited an avalanche of incredible responses – 22 posts that understood the assignment

Social Media transport

This is what Twitter is for. Rather than spreading hate or misinformation, author Nat Eliason took to his feed to spread joy via a delightfully satiric post about putting a baby in a self-driving car.

Waymo is a godsend for working parents. Need to hand off the baby between meetings? Put them in a Waymo and send them to your partner across town. Impossible before now. Really grateful we have this technology pic.twitter.com/VzCAI2NNB3 — Nat Eliason (@nateliason) July 23, 2025

Honestly? Doesn’t seem like the WORST idea. But rather than elicit an angry mob of shocked parents taking the rage bait, the comments just one-upped the original post. It’s a real joy scroll. Thank you, people of Twitter. I needed a goofy distraction.

Here are the best responses.

1.

This is actually how babies are delivered in 2025 — nicolas (@nos_ult) July 23, 2025

2.

This is really silly. Bike messengers are much cheaper. — Swaymak.AI (@SwaymaKdotAI) July 23, 2025

3.

Ridiculous and irresponsible, my baby only takes Uber Black. — June on Jupiter (@JunoenJupiter) July 23, 2025

4.

The Waymo team is probably terrified that someone is actually going to try this now — Jordan Hall (@oightytag) July 23, 2025

5.

Please be safe and make sure they have air conditioning first. — Prussian Bot (@YOLO_Bot69) July 23, 2025

6.

Thanks! Is this cheaper than what I do now? I typically pay the homeless guy that lives outside my building to wait for a taxi to carry the little one to mom. — Disillusioned Alchemist (@Cahleom) July 23, 2025

7.

The future is now — CanLen (@CandiceLen) July 23, 2025

8.

Elite level parenting hack — HΛVOC (@ProjektHavoc) July 23, 2025

9.

Problem here is there will be thousands that see this and think it’s legit good idea. Satire only works with smart people. There will be some sorry excuse of parent who now does this for real — William the 18th (@DawgsWilliam) July 23, 2025

10.