Esther McVey had an extremely inappropriate response to the proposed outdoor-smoking ban – and got thoroughly dragged

Poke Staff. Updated August 30th, 2024

Esther McVey, the former Common Sense Minister, isn’t known for her shrewd analytical skills and measured responses. We all remember when she described Rishi Sunak as an intellectual giant, and that time she tried to ban rainbow lanyards in the Civil Service.

We should, therefore, have been less surprised when she reacted to a proposed ban on smoking outside a variety of buildings with a truncated version of ‘First They Came’, the powerful poem based on the words of Pastor Martin Niemöller.

It references the collective shame and guilt of those who turned a blind eye as the political events that led to the Holocaust unfolded, and not the faux outrage of people being told not to smoke in a beer garden.

Here’s what she posted.

First they came for the Communists And I did not speak out Because I was not a communist Then they came for the Jews And I did not speak out Because I was not a Jew Then they came for me And there was no one left To speak out for me Pertinent words re Starmer’s smoking ban

Perhaps they can make her the Shadow Minister for Hysterical Overreaction. The response online was very much what you’d expect.

