The Good Liars’ attempt to showcase JD Vance’s comedy went every bit as well as you’d expect

Politics JD Vance the good liars

Some people are born with a gift for comedy. Billy Connolly springs to mind, or Victoria Wood. One person who definitely wasn’t blessed with a funny bone is JD Vance.

Check out this zinger he shared with a crowd in Ohio.

Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

He’s here all week – unfortunately.

The very funny Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars matched Vance’s delivery when he retold that *checks notes* joke to some Trump fans, and it got entirely the reception it deserved – bafflement.

People found the secondhand awkwardness hard to deal with.

It feels like this is JD Vances first time getting picked for anything and he genuinely has no idea how to handle it.

Sarah

Even this was hard to watch. The awkward is so uncomfortable.

Phud77

This was so painful to watch I loved it.

Amanda Andersky

The Good Liars shared the clip on Twitter/X.

Trying to understand JD Vance’s “sense of humor” pic.twitter.com/CXpbVPWg9k — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) August 28, 2024

There was even more head shaking.

1.

Lines out the door for this type of material. — TruthBeTulled (@Tizull) August 28, 2024

2.

I’m convinced that JD Vance is an alien wearing human skin. — Cameron Carvalho (@CameronCarvalh9) August 28, 2024

3.

man you should really just do this with all his things lmao — marciano (@marciplan) August 29, 2024

4.

My takeaway: you need to play JD Vance on SNL. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) August 29, 2024

5.

6.

7.

Definitely the most well adjusted normie MAGA's you boys have ran into in awhile. Thanks JD! — Mike Annas (@Epicurean_Mike) August 28, 2024

Here’s someone with better comedic timing.

Tim Walz says he can’t wait to debate JD Vance if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. “See what I did there?” Walz jokes. pic.twitter.com/6BR23cs1GB — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) August 6, 2024

We can’t wait for their head-to-head.

READ MORE

The Good liars had bad news for the Trump fan using the bible to justify his homophobia

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab, Screengrab