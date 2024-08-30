Politics JD Vance the good liars

The Good Liars’ attempt to showcase JD Vance’s comedy went every bit as well as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 30th, 2024

Some people are born with a gift for comedy. Billy Connolly springs to mind, or Victoria Wood. One person who definitely wasn’t blessed with a funny bone is JD Vance.

Check out this zinger he shared with a crowd in Ohio.

He’s here all week – unfortunately.

The very funny Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars matched Vance’s delivery when he retold that *checks notes* joke to some Trump fans, and it got entirely the reception it deserved – bafflement.

@thegoodliars Told JD Vances “joke” to Trump supporters. #fyp #interview #joke #montana #hmong ♬ original sound – The Good Liars

People found the secondhand awkwardness hard to deal with.

It feels like this is JD Vances first time getting picked for anything and he genuinely has no idea how to handle it.
Sarah

Even this was hard to watch. The awkward is so uncomfortable.
Phud77

This was so painful to watch I loved it.
Amanda Andersky

The Good Liars shared the clip on Twitter/X.

There was even more head shaking.

Here’s someone with better comedic timing.

We can’t wait for their head-to-head.

