Nigel Farage smoked a cigarette outside a pub and this Buzzcocks clip was surely the only response you need

Entertainment Keir Starmer nigel farage smoking

Nigel Farage is among the people not happy – really not happy – with the possibility that Keir Starmer could ban smoking in pub gardens and similar outdoor venues.

So much so that the Reform UK leader wrote in the Daily Telegraph that he’d never go to the pub again if he wasn’t allowed a cigarette, which saw support for the proposal go through the roof.

Confirmation that banning smoking outside pubs would have one huge public benefit. pic.twitter.com/n14QU0396s — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 29, 2024

Not content with banging out a few words for the Daily Telegraph, Farage took his protest to the streets – kind of – by lighting up a cigarette outside a London pub, as captured by GB News political editor, Christopher Hope.

NEW **Nigel Farage cigarette ban pub protest** Reform UK leader Nigel Farage MP is staging a protest against Labour’s mooted cigarette ban outside a pub in central London now pic.twitter.com/kpIkbzqSnJ — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) August 29, 2024

And it prompted no end of very funny comebacks but if we had to choose just one, then this magnificent moment from Never Mind the Buzzcocks from back in the day is surely the only response you need.

Will never get old.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage staged a pub outdoor smoking ‘protest’ and of all the funny comebacks this one beat all-comers Image @christopherhope