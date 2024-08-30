The ‘greatest thing to happen on Twitter’ has just gone viral again and the NT’s reply to Stephen Fry totally nailed it

Celebrity national trust Stephen Fry

It’s fair to say that Twitter wasn’t what it was even before Elon Musk bought it, and now it’s become something like a shadow of its former, happy go lucky self.

But there remains joy to be had, sometimes entirely new and just occasionally old exchanges that go viral again and this really is straight out of the top drawer.

Stephen Fry started it and the National Trust finished it – in style.

‘I still think this might be the greatest thing on Twitter, ever.’ said John O’Connell – @jdpoc on Twitter – who sent it into the stratosphere again.

I still think this might be the greatest thing on Twitter, ever. pic.twitter.com/ImUg7euL0l — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 29, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

Bravo both!

Nailed the dismount pic.twitter.com/uCO3Zyj7wb — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) August 29, 2024

I wonder if they were interviewed:

"We've been coming here for years." — Colin Ward (@WardProWords) August 29, 2024

You don't want machines doing that. It always has to be a hand job. — Chuck Lochel (@clochel) August 29, 2024

Give that NT marketing team member an award. — Murmuration (@matthud59) August 29, 2024

My friend did a pilgrimage from the Large Hardon at Cerne Abbas to the Large Hadron at CERN Switzerland — Martin Holloway (@hollowaymartin) August 29, 2024

Excellent work by the National Trust @KevinGaunt4 — Amesh Patel (@amesh1985) August 29, 2024

There was a Guardian advert once for a seaside holiday flat “within wanking distance of the sea”. — Bernard (@BernardKeavy) August 29, 2024

