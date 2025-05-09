Somebody put a whole new spin on A-Ha’s Take On Me using a washing machine and dryer

Weird World music

Music producer and filmmaker, Kurt Schneider, describes himself as the CEO of music with weird things, and that just about says it all.

Some of those things have included:

The key pad to his door lock.

A blender.

Oven doors.

He recently joined up with @electricjason to recreate A-Ha’s Take On Me using – wait for it – a washing machine and dryer. As you do.

That’s impressive, if somewhat impractical for the world tour.

The clip turned up on Twitter, where it caught the eye of iPaulie – and Gyles Brandreth.

I can’t stop watching this. A-Ha’s Take On Me played on a washing machine. pic.twitter.com/s2JJKsv1eI — iPaulie (@iPaulie) May 23, 2020

There is an alternative to watching the news . . . https://t.co/PSXu0IHNei — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) May 24, 2020

A practically minded TikTok user named Potatotok_05 reminded us all of the risks.

Then your mom seeing this be like: dOn’T bReAk ThE wAsHiNg MacHiNe.

So, don’t try this at home – unless you own the white goods.

READ MORE

Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight played on cupboard doors is the video we didn’t know we needed

Source Kurt Schneider Image Kurt Schneider