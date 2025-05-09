Weird World music

Somebody put a whole new spin on A-Ha’s Take On Me using a washing machine and dryer

Poke Staff. Updated May 9th, 2025

Music producer and filmmaker, Kurt Schneider, describes himself as the CEO of music with weird things, and that just about says it all.

Some of those things have included:

The key pad to his door lock.

Yeah, definitely have too much time on my hands.. Probably protect us from robbers now though 😄 ##coffindance ##coffinchallenge ##coffin ##trendymusic

A blender.

I’m the blender guy.. duh @electricjason ##musicathome

Oven doors.

You want a part 2, yeah? 😏 @thesamtsui ##yeah ##usher ##musickitchen ##funnyvideos

He recently joined up with @electricjason to recreate A-Ha’s Take On Me using – wait for it – a washing machine and dryer. As you do.

Eh, the clothes will probably be fine for another week.. @electricjason ##takeonme ##washingmachine

That’s impressive, if somewhat impractical for the world tour.

The clip turned up on Twitter, where it caught the eye of iPaulie – and Gyles Brandreth.

A practically minded TikTok user named Potatotok_05 reminded us all of the risks.

Then your mom seeing this be like: dOn’T bReAk ThE wAsHiNg MacHiNe.

So, don’t try this at home – unless you own the white goods.

