This brutal Question Time takedown of Richard Tice and Brexit was simply magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2025

Time now to go to BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Reform UK’s Richard Tice was among the panellists (Nigel Farage was presumably unavailable).

And we mention him because of one particular audience member who took the time to school Tice over Brexit and it was simply magnificent.

Bravo that man!

Source @implausibleblog