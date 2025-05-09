This brutal Question Time takedown of Richard Tice and Brexit was simply magnificently done

Politics brexit Question Time Richard tice

Time now to go to BBC1’s Question Time – no, stick with us, please – where Reform UK’s Richard Tice was among the panellists (Nigel Farage was presumably unavailable).

And we mention him because of one particular audience member who took the time to school Tice over Brexit and it was simply magnificent.

Man in black top tears into Reform and calls out Brexit for the disaster that it is #BBCQT “I find it incredible what Richard Tice is saying” “What we’ve seen with Brexit, under every single metric our country is poorer” “Everything we do on the outside of that is just… pic.twitter.com/02QbFgXczV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 8, 2025

Bravo that man!

Man in the black top bodied Reform and exposed Brexit for the self-inflicted wound it is. He said what so many are thinking: we tanked our economy chasing unicorns and empty slogans. The only thing Brexit delivered was poverty in a Union Jack wrapper. — A.Angels (@AAngels05) May 8, 2025

Man in black top calls out Richard Tice to his face on behalf of us all. “When people say ‘we have no money in our pockets’, Brexit & what you stood for caused that.” “We’ve been duped as a nation. Brexit was the biggest con to enforce economic sanctions on ourself.”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/DcTDjP5AHn — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) May 8, 2025

Wow! Well done that man, smashed it out the park. — Cllr Mike Sammon (@Mike_Sammon) May 8, 2025

Trice tried to shout over this guy, which is what he usually does because he’s an arrogant, over privileged cunt. It’s rare that I give Fiona Bruce credit but on this occasion she did get the hypocritical prick to shut up. https://t.co/LiezQhMh2O — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) May 8, 2025

Get this man a season ticket for #BBCQT ! He understands the problem and talks a lot of sense! https://t.co/8cJvDngkSU — Black Dog (@hotwings100) May 9, 2025

As ever Tice is all fur coat and no knickers. https://t.co/qEQLSu5R4K — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) May 9, 2025

