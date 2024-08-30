The unexpected payoff to this Olympic swimmer’s obituary is surely the most fabulous thing you’ll read this week

Pics obituary

This isn’t the first obituary we’ll feature on these pages and it surely won’t be the last but it might have the most unexpected payoff.

It’s the Australian Olympic swimmer Pat Cavendish who by all accounts led the most extraordinary life (and you can read all about it here).

But before you do, let us point you to the last line of the Times obituary which has just been highlighted on Twitter by former Guardian editor, Alan Rusbridger.

It always repays reading to the very last line of a Times obituary. This is their notice for the late Frank O’Neill, 97, an Australian Olympic swimmer who married an heiress, Pat Cavendish, but had “a relaxed attitude to fidelity” pic.twitter.com/6Q472vWQFe — alan rusbridger (@arusbridger) August 30, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Only one question remained.

Wonder what the pet monkey did with all that dosh. — "Sources close to" Bob Borsley (@BobBorsley) August 30, 2024

