This 5-second clip of a US Open fan watching another guy give a drink to his lady friend is a cringe masterpiece

Life tennis US Open

The US Open is currently taking place in New York, and one short clip from the tournament has gone mega-viral – but it’s nothing to do with the tennis action on the court.

The official US Open account posted this five-second clip of a man returning to his seat in the stands, with two drinks. He’s just about to offer one of the drinks to the lady next to him, but another man behind him, also returning with a pair of drinks, seems to offers the same woman one of his drinks first. And she accepts.

This is cinema. pic.twitter.com/gU3anzQtdM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

The US Open post is simply captioned: “This is cinema”.

Needless to say, everyone has been trying to work out exactly what is happening here. Is the guy in the blue polo shirt the hero or villain? Is the woman next to him his wife or girlfriend? Or is the man behind her actual partner? Do all three of them know one another? And that’s before you even look at the reactions (and non-reactions) from the people next to them. What is happening?!

In the absence of hard facts, people have been doing their own analysis and speculation. And it is extremely entertaining.

1.

“If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two.” pic.twitter.com/F37m10yWZK — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) August 28, 2024

2.

I have watched this so many times, I need a conclusion to the story. https://t.co/THotsfMnYf — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) August 28, 2024

3.

This physically hurt me. I need to know information NOW. Who is that other man? Who is the woman? Which man is she with? Why was the sweet man under the impression he was the one getting her a drink? Why did the other man get her one? What’s their connection? Are all three of… — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) August 28, 2024

4.

*record scratch* “Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.” — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 28, 2024

5.

6.

Someone needs to pen an instant oral history of everything that went into this moment. https://t.co/gwdVZdkk7P — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) August 28, 2024

7.

He knew pic.twitter.com/Syn5xNBUDM — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) August 29, 2024

8.

9.