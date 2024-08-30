Life tennis US Open

This 5-second clip of a US Open fan watching another guy give a drink to his lady friend is a cringe masterpiece

Poke Reporter. Updated August 30th, 2024

 

The US Open is currently taking place in New York, and one short clip from the tournament has gone mega-viral – but it’s nothing to do with the tennis action on the court.

The official US Open account posted this five-second clip of a man returning to his seat in the stands, with two drinks. He’s just about to offer one of the drinks to the lady next to him, but another man behind him, also returning with a pair of drinks, seems to offers the same woman one of his drinks first. And she accepts.

The US Open post is simply captioned: “This is cinema”.

Needless to say, everyone has been trying to work out exactly what is happening here. Is the guy in the blue polo shirt the hero or villain? Is the woman next to him his wife or girlfriend? Or is the man behind her actual partner? Do all three of them know one another? And that’s before you even look at the reactions (and non-reactions) from the people next to them. What is happening?!

In the absence of hard facts, people have been doing their own analysis and speculation. And it is extremely entertaining.

