We regret to inform you that Lara Trump has released another single – 18 brutally honest reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 3rd, 2024

Lara Trump, former TV producer, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and wife of Donald Trump’s eldest son, Eric, fancies herself as a bit of a singer.

Here’s what she sounds like. We apologise in advance.

Not content with offending Tom Petty fans everywhere, she has released a song in praise of firefighters – Hero – which she sings with Madeline Jaymes.

Here’s a snippet. Be thankful for autotune.

The reviews are in …

The very funny Mr. Newberger produced a special cut. It goes hard.

If, for reasons that are beyond us, you want to hear the whole song, you can do that here.

