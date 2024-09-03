We regret to inform you that Lara Trump has released another single – 18 brutally honest reviews

US Lara Trump music

Lara Trump, former TV producer, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and wife of Donald Trump’s eldest son, Eric, fancies herself as a bit of a singer.

Here’s what she sounds like. We apologise in advance.

Lara Trump sings her new original single "Won't Back Down" (which totally wasn't stollen from Tom Petty) live on air… it goes about as well as you'd expect pic.twitter.com/z40qrLoOe7 — LeGate ﾒ (@williamlegate) October 5, 2023

Not content with offending Tom Petty fans everywhere, she has released a song in praise of firefighters – Hero – which she sings with Madeline Jaymes.

Here’s a snippet. Be thankful for autotune.

RNC Chair Lara Trump releases her new music video. pic.twitter.com/iRplU6VIDy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2024

The reviews are in …

1.

Me listening to Lara Trump's new single pic.twitter.com/DQsioPcZg2 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 2, 2024

2.

I know the perfect person to choreograph a dance to Lara Trump's new song. pic.twitter.com/AIDBIUIHiS — The Truth Hurts (@DavidBSamuels) September 2, 2024

3.

I just played Lara Trump’s garbage and both my dogs ran in and begged me to shoot off fireworks instead. pic.twitter.com/kTGi5OOljU — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 2, 2024

4.

Twitter reacts to Lara Trump's new song. pic.twitter.com/9LSACdX1vR — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 3, 2024

5.

Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 2, 2024

6.

I think it’s very generous of Republican donors to allow Lara Trump to use their political donations for her vanity projects.

pic.twitter.com/8MGOSy9KqS — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 2, 2024

7.

If you've heard lara trump's song you may be entitled to compensation. — Covie (@covie_93) September 2, 2024

8.

Vote for Harris so we don’t have to listen to Lara Trump sing anymore. — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) September 2, 2024

9.

This video is a hate crime. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 2, 2024

10.

Autotune doing a lot of heavy lifting here. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 2, 2024

11.

When American Horror Story meets American Idol. — urban myths, legends (@urbanmyths) September 2, 2024

12.

This is going to be an unpopular take, but I think Ronna Romney McDaniel is the better singer. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 2, 2024

13.

Why would anyone hang out on a fire escape in an evening gown? — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 2, 2024

14.

it she wasn’t so homophobic, a gay friend could have easily prevented this https://t.co/du5p8rpQSt — matt (@mattxiv) September 2, 2024

15.

Not enough people are talking about the fact that #Project2025 mandates that this music video be played 24-7 on every known channel, network, and social media site interspersed only with “speeches“ by Donald Trump. https://t.co/rBhlYo3PgM — JodiJacobson @[email protected] (@jljacobson) September 3, 2024

16.

8-weeks to the election. Laser focused. https://t.co/Qhsiy49jxK — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 2, 2024

18.

This is less a political party and more the Love Boat if the Love Boat were fascism https://t.co/fpZZfzibb1 — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) September 2, 2024

The very funny Mr. Newberger produced a special cut. It goes hard.

I just saved Lara Trump's new single. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/jc1NmW9Ava — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 2, 2024

If, for reasons that are beyond us, you want to hear the whole song, you can do that here.

Image Screengrab