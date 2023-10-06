Lara Trump’s Tom Petty cover is a real heartbreaker for music lovers – 17 one-star reviews

US

Tom Petty‘s 1989 hit ‘I Won’t Back Down’ is a song about staying strong in the face of oppression and opposition, which is why he and the Heartbreakers chose to play it at a fundraising concert after 9/11.

When Donald Trump used it at a rally in 2020, Tom’s estate issued a cease and desist order, making it very clear why they didn’t want it played in that campaign.

It’s also the song chosen by Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s son, Eric, for release as a single in support of her father-in-law, despite the fact that ‘American Idiot’ was right there.

We won’t make you listen to all of it, but here’s a snippet she performed a cappella.

Be warned – it is objectively very bad.

Lara Trump sings her new original single "Won't Back Down" (which totally wasn't stollen from Tom Petty) live on air… it goes about as well as you'd expect pic.twitter.com/z40qrLoOe7 — LeGate (@williamlegate) October 5, 2023

We can well believe she’s standing at the gates of Hell – as are all listeners.

The delusional Trump – which doesn’t narrow it down much – seems to think the song isn’t getting airtime or a place on streaming services for political reasons, rather than kindness to ears and concerns about plagiarism.

Lara Trump: They wouldn’t play my song on the radio because it was too “political” pic.twitter.com/vWzkNSImZW — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2023

Tweeters were as impressed as you’d expect.

1.

As a humane courtesy, I am warning everyone NOT to click on the video of Lara Trump "singing." But if you must, beforehand, please at least make sure your pets are safely in a place where they won't hear it. They might never recover. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 5, 2023

2.

Lara Trump’s propensity for singing is almost as good as Donald Trump’s business acumen pic.twitter.com/ih2JxVENWN — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) October 5, 2023

3.

Lara Trump promising "more to come" feels like a threat. pic.twitter.com/XQnGeNUZiN — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 5, 2023

4.

Jesus facking hell pic.twitter.com/ereP6WWVDO — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 5, 2023

5.

I actually prefer the B-side, "Pre-Nup Where We Belong". https://t.co/N1XJUp0zUy — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 5, 2023

6.

Out of all the crimes that the Trump family has committed, I truly believe the worst one is allowing Lara Trump to sing. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 5, 2023

7.

The Tom Petty estate told your classless wife to keep his lyrics out of her huge mouth pic.twitter.com/Dmx6g7JF13 — Kelly D (@KellDA) September 29, 2023

8.

No, it’s because you stole it from Tom Petty. https://t.co/UUc9zzDMPi — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 5, 2023

9.

37 consecutive days of fingernails on a chalkboard would be less punishment than listening to this tone deaf gold digger. . Holy shitballs.

pic.twitter.com/4H9FMQ3zcP — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) October 5, 2023

10.

This is Lara Trump song situation is EXACTLY like when Playgirl magazine refused to publish my nudes. Not because of a lack of muscle tone or an abundance of hair, but because of POLITICS. https://t.co/LQ8ZM2xccW — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) October 5, 2023

11.

Lara Trump's voice is proof god doesn't exist https://t.co/iGdfOfEH9d — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) October 5, 2023

12.

Now would be the ideal time for Lara Trump to back down — (@JbarGarden) October 5, 2023

13.

How about because it sucks? (And the mere act of playing it is disrespectful to the late Tom Petty, who *never* would’ve approved this.) https://t.co/XzXAx3z7qs — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 5, 2023

14.

The Tom Petty estate told Lara Trump not to do this; and she did anyway . Which is just run-of-the-mill soulless entitled aristocratic brat petulance. It’s her actually calling it “my song” that adds that special layer of insane Trump-brand corrosively evil stupidity. https://t.co/PgcSbpqZZR — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 2, 2023

15.

Lara Trump's stage name should be Taylor Grift. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 5, 2023

16.

You won’t hear Lara Trump sing on the radio for the same reason you won’t see Elaine from Seinfeld dancing on Dancing with the Star. https://t.co/u0Ja484eoq — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) October 5, 2023

17.

Lara Trump’s singing voice quickly being added to the Federal Law Enforcement list of enhanced interrogation tactics along with sleep deprivation & waterboarding. — Mattie Timmer (@MattieTimmer) October 5, 2023

Ron Filipkowski, who has paid close attention to more of the Trump family’s antics than any mortal should have to bear, summed up the complaint.

Nobody wants to listen to Lara Trump’s shitty cover wrecking a great Tom Petty song, so naturally they invented a conspiracy that the woke mob is shadow banning it because Trumps never fail they just have things rigged against them all the time. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 29, 2023

To provide a salve for some of the damage done to your ears and mood, here’s the original version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

