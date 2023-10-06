US

Lara Trump’s Tom Petty cover is a real heartbreaker for music lovers – 17 one-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 6th, 2023

Tom Petty‘s 1989 hit ‘I Won’t Back Down’ is a song about staying strong in the face of oppression and opposition, which is why he and the Heartbreakers chose to play it at a fundraising concert after 9/11.

When Donald Trump used it at a rally in 2020, Tom’s estate issued a cease and desist order, making it very clear why they didn’t want it played in that campaign.

It’s also the song chosen by Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump’s son, Eric, for release as a single in support of her father-in-law, despite the fact that ‘American Idiot’ was right there.

We won’t make you listen to all of it, but here’s a snippet she performed a cappella.

Be warned – it is objectively very bad.

We can well believe she’s standing at the gates of Hell – as are all listeners.

The delusional Trump – which doesn’t narrow it down much – seems to think the song isn’t getting airtime or a place on streaming services for political reasons, rather than kindness to ears and concerns about plagiarism.

Tweeters were as impressed as you’d expect.

Ron Filipkowski, who has paid close attention to more of the Trump family’s antics than any mortal should have to bear, summed up the complaint.

To provide a salve for some of the damage done to your ears and mood, here’s the original version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

