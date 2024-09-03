Lee Anderson asked Angela Rayner to define Islamophobia and this takedown beat all-comers

Pics comebacks lee anderson

To the world of Reform UK chief whip (of a total of four MPs) Lee Anderson, who was in the House of Commons to ask Angela Rayner what the government definition of Islamophobia is.

Unbelievable The Labour Party keep saying they are going to root out Islamophobia. Today I asked the Secretary of State for their official definition of Islamophobia. You couldn't make this up pic.twitter.com/Ha0d4L3SHK — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 2, 2024

And we mention it because it prompted no end of comment online, including lots of people taking predictable aim at Rayner, the deputy PM and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

Lol it’s because they haven’t got a back bone. They are truly woke & brainwashed. — Crypto Lord (@Thecryptolord_) September 2, 2024

So we were grateful for this important perspective courtesy of @dave43law.

Not unbelievable Lee as you know that there currently is no agreed working definition as your Tory Government rejected the definition the APPG came up with.

This was just to antagonise — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 2, 2024

Anderson knows that there is no definition currently as his Tory Government rejected the one that was identified by the APPG

This was a deliberate question to antagonise whilst playing to the grifter of Reform to magnify it. — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 2, 2024

But the very best response surely came form @JimCognito2016.

Bloody hell, if Lee Anderson is going to start asking for the definition of all the words he doesn't understand, he's going to be standing up every 2 minutes. https://t.co/2Gde61dsOD — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 2, 2024

Boom.

And it annoyed all the right people which made it only better.

And the 16yr old mum’s reply was …….? — Sack The Judge (@SacktheJudge) September 2, 2024

Imagine shaming someone for being a young mum. What a scumbag. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) September 2, 2024

Source @JimCognito2016