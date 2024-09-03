Pics comebacks lee anderson

Lee Anderson asked Angela Rayner to define Islamophobia and this takedown beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2024

To the world of Reform UK chief whip (of a total of four MPs) Lee Anderson, who was in the House of Commons to ask Angela Rayner what the government definition of Islamophobia is.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of comment online, including lots of people taking predictable aim at Rayner, the deputy PM and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.

So we were grateful for this important perspective courtesy of @dave43law.

But the very best response surely came form @JimCognito2016.

Boom.

And it annoyed all the right people which made it only better.

Source @JimCognito2016