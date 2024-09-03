Nadhim Zahawi tweeted a photo of a homeless person lying in the street and Deborah Meaden’s response surely spoke for us all

Politics Deborah Meaden Nadhim Zahawi takedowns

Former Chancellor for 15 minutes Nadhim Zahari was shocked to find an apparently homeless person sleeping on the streets of central London today.

And we don’t know how you would have responded but ‘taking a picture and posting it on Twitter’ was surely quite low down the list of possibilities.

And yet that is what the former Conservative MP did.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

If only they had a heated stable paid for with public money while social services were stripped to the bone to sleep in. https://t.co/wGUuWfAHR2 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) September 3, 2024

Shameful tweet. Appalling. Presumably you took your photo and just kept walking on by before posting it on social media for clicks. What did you do to help? Ever? — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 3, 2024

Maybe they’ve got £27m in an offshore trust in Gibraltar that they’ve forgotten about. https://t.co/DuONacIRia — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 3, 2024

Maybe if people didn’t avoid paying tax in the UK we might be able to do something about homelessness Nadhim…. — Clifford (@holte) September 3, 2024

How dehumanising of you, referring to a homeless human being as “this”. Not only that, you stopped to take a photo to post them on social media to have a pop at the Mayor of London. You’re worth millions, you could’ve done something to help. You are a disgrace. https://t.co/l5AwxPMwLu — ️‍⚧️️‍ Just Nigel ️‍️‍⚧️ (@nothing_human) September 3, 2024

I’m presuming you didn’t offer any assistance as I followed your ministerial career relatively closely. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 3, 2024

“Millionaires are now being forced to see this. This will not do.” pic.twitter.com/dEQap91NR3 — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) September 3, 2024

“Walked passed a human being, didn’t do anything to help, took a picture for social media clicks, please stop calling tories weird” https://t.co/V6UWLv3BcJ — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) September 3, 2024

Very glad you helped him, rather than just taking a photo without permission, walking ‘passed’, and declaring it’s someone else’s problem. People like you are the glue of our society. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 3, 2024

But surely it was Deborah Meaden who said it best.

Surely not MAYFAIR I mean, what a nerve… and how deeply upsetting for the wealthy residents.. surely they could go and be homeless somewhere else ( sarcasm emoji). Just out of interest did you help them? https://t.co/BwQi9xvS8F — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) September 3, 2024

Seconded.

And just in the interest of balance and all that, Zahawi replied to this particular tweet (but not to Meaden at the time of writing).

Odd tweet really. Is the problem the rough sleeping (which as Nadhim will know increased significantly after 2010) or it happening in Mayfair? — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) September 3, 2024

I was just pointing out where the tragic human is, if I was walking in Victoria o would have said so, as I do regularly. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) September 3, 2024

Source @DeborahMeaden @adhimzahawi