Nadhim Zahawi tweeted a photo of a homeless person lying in the street and Deborah Meaden’s response surely spoke for us all

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2024

Former Chancellor for 15 minutes Nadhim Zahari was shocked to find an apparently homeless person sleeping on the streets of central London today.

And we don’t know how you would have responded but ‘taking a picture and posting it on Twitter’ was surely quite low down the list of possibilities.

And yet that is what the former Conservative MP did.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point replies.

But surely it was Deborah Meaden who said it best.

Seconded.

And just in the interest of balance and all that, Zahawi replied to this particular tweet (but not to Meaden at the time of writing).

