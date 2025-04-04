Eric Trump tried to suggest his dad’s tariffs were a genius-level negotiation strategy, and paid the price in mockery – 15 scathing clapbacks

US donald trump eric trump

It’s a measure of how badly Donald Trump’s tariffs have affected the US stock markets that Fox News has left the tracker off their screens, and is studiously playing the ‘Look, a squirrel!’ card on their website.

Harris Faulkner's Fox News show has been on for 20 minutes now. She has not mentioned tariffs or stocks once and a stock ticker isn't being displayed. Strong state media vibes. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2025

Fox News literally took their stock market ticker off their website and scrubbed all news of the downturn from their pages. Real North Korean vibes. — Seanye (@daSituasean) March 15, 2025

As experts warn of the very real possibiity of a recession, not just in the US but worldwide, Trump’s middle child, Eric, implied that his dad’s tariffs were part of some sort of genius-level negotiation strategy – something previously denied by Trump Senior.

Here’s what he said.

There were some really obvious issues with his statements, and Twitter was quick to point them out.

1.

Your father bankrupted casinos. Sit TF down. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 3, 2025

2.

Grand strategist eric trump — brilliant !! Negotiation 101: 1) Fire all your ammunition in every direction 2) Give up your leverage to the first at the table 3) Have nothing left to bargain with 4) declare victory https://t.co/nSuuQJaeLh — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 3, 2025

3.

In the mean time American consumers and companies lose. — Kevin Plasmans (@Kevin_Plsm) April 3, 2025

4.

During your life your dad has declared bankruptcy six times. pic.twitter.com/ZOVCZ169H7 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 3, 2025

5.

It seems dumb as **** to start a trade war against every country on the planet. — Jason Holloway (@jasonaholloway) April 3, 2025

6.

You’ll have to explain what movie that is. We Straightriots have only seen Porky’s Revenge. — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 3, 2025

7.

8.

You’ve watched your father fuck over anyone to achieve his agenda, usually bankrupting businesses. Your entire family, except for Mary, are losers with no real life skills. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 3, 2025

9.

Going real well so far………….. but guess like bankrupt casino's – seen one you seen a few more pic.twitter.com/2FM0fKXWVZ — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 3, 2025

10.

“Oh, yes, Mr. Emperor, your suit is lovely. Flesh colored garments are going to be the rage soon. I particularly like the walnut buttons you can almost see under the overhang of your shirttail.” https://t.co/NVeSyJC4pn — Neek Neek (@neekneek71) April 3, 2025

11.

And now the threats https://t.co/ajuVWQ0hLA — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) April 3, 2025

12.

Wait, so this IS a negotiating bid? Because the White House said it isn’t. https://t.co/SoOSlvOjr6 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 3, 2025

13.

Eric Trump is signaling to other countries to bargain with Trump pic.twitter.com/Ptr7VJtMd3 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 3, 2025

14.

just wanted to bring up that Eric Trump is so unbelievably fucking dumb that for years his Twitter bio described him as a "large advocate" for children's rights or something. what the hell is a "large advocate" pic.twitter.com/PrcXSch7DQ — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) April 3, 2025

15.

We’ve all seen this movie, and it ends the same every time:

— Bankrupt casinos

— Fraud lawsuits

— Daddy yelling at TVs

— You testifying under oath Nobody fears your trade threats, Eric. We’ve all seen how Trump deals end: BADLY.#ArtOfTheGrift — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) April 3, 2025

At least part of it rang true.

Well we can believe your whole family got their understanding of international affairs from movies. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) April 3, 2025

READ MORE

21 sceptical responses to Trump insisting his tariffs are like surgery that will cause the stock markets to ‘boom’

Image Screengrab