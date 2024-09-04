Julia Hartley-Brewer used the UK’s cool(ish) summer to mock the idea of climate change and was schooled into next year

Science climate Julia Hartley-Brewer

It turns out that 2024 wasn’t the best year for people who were unable to holiday abroad, with the UK enjoying – we use that word advisedly – its coolest summer since 2015, according to reports.

The BBC said it had been a ‘season of contrasts, with the north-west of the UK cool and wet, while the south and east have had a more typical UK summer.

‘The hottest day of the summer was 12 August, when temperatures in Cambridge reached 34.8C. Although we did see some heatwaves recorded in the south, any periods of heat have been fairly short-lived.

‘This year bucks the trend of the warm summers we have seen in recent years. The last time the UK had a cooler than average summer was back in 2015.’

And almost as certainly as you can predict that night follows day, the news prompted the usual suspects – well, one of them – to use it to mock the idea of climate change.

At least, we thank that’s what Talk TV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer was attempting to do here.

Please remember the rule, folks: Coolest UK summer – it’s due to climate change Hottest UK summer – it’s due to climate change Driest UK summer – it’s due to climate change Wettest UK summer – it’s due to climate change Average UK summer – it’s due to climate change pic.twitter.com/DbqDfRp3uG — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 2, 2024

‘Please remember the rule, folks: ‘Coolest UK summer – it’s due to climate change ‘Hottest UK summer – it’s due to climate change ‘Driest UK summer – it’s due to climate change ‘Wettest UK summer – it’s due to climate change ‘Average UK summer – it’s due to climate change’

And we’re glad she did – kind of – because there was no shortage of people only too happy to help out.

1.

This is a very smart take assuming you don’t understand the words ‘climate’ or ‘change’ pic.twitter.com/kEr5GgUXMk — Will Sebag-Montefiore (@wsebag) September 3, 2024

2.

You’ve listed 5 weather extremes, how do you not understand that that by definition is changes in the climate? I mean I know you do this stupidity for money, but how do you live with yourself? — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) September 3, 2024

3.

You can just say that you don’t understand climate change without making yourself look like an idiot. — Critical Cupcake ♿ ⚛️ (@CriticalCupcake) September 3, 2024

4.

The other rule is that this cretin has never understood the difference between climate and weather, and never will. She thinks she is smarter than scientists, the insurance industry, NASA, and the millions of people who are able to read and process evidence and facts. A moron. pic.twitter.com/JRbuVdewlh — Brendan May (@bmay) September 3, 2024

5.

Gee it’s almost as if you do not understand how climate change works It is not going to get hotter and hotter every single year The whole point of calling it climate change is because they are going to be fluctuations that we wouldn’t have seen before The fact that we are… — Orla Seraph (part time annoyance) (@TheTwistedFay) September 2, 2024

6.

I know. I’m also stumped as to how five different extremes which have previously never occurred could be described as change. — Adam Lake (@AdamLake) September 3, 2024

7.

Christ, YES this is how climate change works. FFS. Aaaaargh!!! https://t.co/yujZlT1R6F — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) September 3, 2024

]

8.

Apparently, the regularity with which we are experiencing all sorts of extreme weather events is proof that our global climate is not changing. https://t.co/06DIqXCSfM — Sean Brady AFM (@Real_Sean_Brady) September 2, 2024

9.

Please remember the rule, folks: Some summers are hotter than others, but every summer is now warmer than if the same weather patterns happened decades ago. The summer of 2024 was still warmer than the vast majority of the summers of Julia’s childhood. https://t.co/C7iVunEHKi — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) September 3, 2024

Source @JuliaHB1