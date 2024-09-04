Science climate Julia Hartley-Brewer

Julia Hartley-Brewer used the UK’s cool(ish) summer to mock the idea of climate change and was schooled into next year

Poke Staff. Updated September 4th, 2024

It turns out that 2024 wasn’t the best year for people who were unable to holiday abroad, with the UK enjoying – we use that word advisedly – its coolest summer since 2015, according to reports.

The BBC said it had been a ‘season of contrasts, with the north-west of the UK cool and wet, while the south and east have had a more typical UK summer.

‘The hottest day of the summer was 12 August, when temperatures in Cambridge reached 34.8C. Although we did see some heatwaves recorded in the south, any periods of heat have been fairly short-lived.

‘This year bucks the trend of the warm summers we have seen in recent years. The last time the UK had a cooler than average summer was back in 2015.’

And almost as certainly as you can predict that night follows day, the news prompted the usual suspects – well, one of them – to use it to mock the idea of climate change.

At least, we thank that’s what Talk TV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer was attempting to do here.

‘Please remember the rule, folks:

‘Coolest UK summer – it’s due to climate change

‘Hottest UK summer – it’s due to climate change

‘Driest UK summer – it’s due to climate change

‘Wettest UK summer – it’s due to climate change

‘Average UK summer – it’s due to climate change’

And we’re glad she did – kind of – because there was no shortage of people only too happy to help out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

]

8.

9.

Source @JuliaHB1