People are trying to pinpoint the moment the world went to sh*t – 23 plausible suggestions
A quick glance through historical documents shows that people have forever been thinking the world has gone to pot, that the younger generation are the cause of it, and that SNL isn’t funny anymore.
But at this point in the timeline, things really have gone to pot, though we don’t reckon it’s the fault of Gen Z – there have clearly been other factors.
Can anyone pinpoint the exact moment when the world started to go to shit?
— Natasha Carter (@NatashaCL7) September 1, 2024
There may be an argument to be made for several of these. See for yourself whether anyone nailed it.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
February 4 2004. Facebook launch date.
7.
When they replaced the Galaxy Truffle in a tub of Celebrations with a Twix https://t.co/DfnF2dcXN9
8.
9.
“Many were increasingly of the opinion that they'd all made a big mistake in coming down from the trees in the first place. And some said that even the trees had been a bad move and that no one should ever have left the oceans.”
Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy
10.
11.
When I didn’t forward that chain letter onto 10 people https://t.co/ZfgqhCga6K
12.
When we all agreed that pineapple belongs on pizza. That's when it all went downhill.
