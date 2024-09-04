People were invited to brag about their dad on Twitter and it’s often funny, occasionally relatable, and never less than entirely emotional

Life dads fatherhood

It was a simple call-out on Twitter/X by user @iamvinicius_snr: “Brag about your DAD.”

Brag about your DAD. — Snr (@iamvinicius_snr) August 15, 2024

The thread went viral and the responses are funny, sweet, and emotional. Here’s to dads everywhere, doing their best. Excuse me, I have something in my eye!

1.

In 1991 my Dad bought a whole frozen doner kebab meat cylinder off a bloke in the pub, which almost ended my parent’s marriage x https://t.co/DxW3erk8I4 — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) August 24, 2024

2.

He once turned up to my school assembly in a suit and my mum was like ‘hahaha you due in court’ thinking she was funny but the joke was on her because he was due in court for armed robbery https://t.co/hWPDP0KZpD — ki̽m (@pullovergirl) August 24, 2024

3.

When I was 16 I shaved, bleached and dyed my hair into an angry red punk mohawk while my Dad was away for a few days on business. When he got back he walked in and just said “hey James” and carried on like nothing was different. Genius move. https://t.co/zeVVpP1hlO — Jim’ll Paint It (@Jimllpaintit) August 26, 2024

4.

My dad, who was a nurse, told my mum he would absolutely not take take toddler me to the nurse’s strike picket lines and got busted when my Auntie Sue rang to tell my mum that I was on the 6 o’clock news on my dad’s shoulders, waving a little placard. https://t.co/q5cEfnBKMi — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) August 25, 2024

5.

My dad parked in a field to sleep during a fishing trip in October 1984 and woke up surrounded by cops with a helicopter overhead because they suspected him of being the Brighton bomber. https://t.co/CXxHAdisTO — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 24, 2024

6.

My Dad wrote Bobby Moores weekly newspaper column at the height of his career.

He’d ring him at home the night before going to press and say, ‘Ok Bob, this is what you’ve said this week.’ Bobby never changed a word. — Barney Burrell Author (@burrell_barney) August 24, 2024

7.

He was a non-compromised artist, he made comics, illustrations, drawings & paintings. He also played in a band and went to jail for a while because of it. He was a bad ass hippy with his rebellious rock ‘n roll spirit. I wish he was still around. https://t.co/f15I0q9kx0 pic.twitter.com/eBh1rAklHw — Lorraine Riva (@yoyen) August 29, 2024

8.

My dad left high school early and joined the US Navy at age 17, “to see the world.” Went thru Navy boot, got assigned to the USS San Francisco (CA-38), which then was transferred from California to Hawaii. Did I mention the year was 1941? And that his ship was still at Pearl… pic.twitter.com/uIBtvnwoHD — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) August 25, 2024

9.

10.

He never hesitated to tell me, “You are my son. I am proud of you and I love you.”

Even when he didn’t understand the what/why, he’s always supported me. https://t.co/g6bpZbKb4D pic.twitter.com/zJg1rIDlBv — Walter Williams (@ObusWolf) August 28, 2024

11.

No one sends better emails than my Dad https://t.co/FpKmrrQyJf pic.twitter.com/ZOpsnkJ7mn — Max Folkman (@maxfolkmax) August 27, 2024

12.

I mean… He got this check 25 years ago on national TV from Regis Philbin which was pretty cool. He’s also a world champion Ultimate Frisbee player… https://t.co/mMv1XMjqs4 pic.twitter.com/MBsERYfrqq — Ian D (@dixonij) August 27, 2024

13.