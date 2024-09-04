Stiff upper-lipped Brits are sharing the things they say when the very worst happens – 21 funniest and most relatable understatements
Brits are famous for their stiff upper lips, and for not making too big a fuss even when greatly inconvenienced.
The country has a whole stockpile of understatements to deploy when the worst possible thing happens.
The very funny Very British Problems account recently asked for the best examples.
What are some ways a British person describes the worst possible thing imaginable happening to them?
My favourite is: “I’ll be honest, it’s rather knocked us for six”
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 20, 2024
Here are some of the exceedingly British gems that came in response.
1.
“Sort of knocked the stuffing out of us, a bit”
— Keith Mason (@keithjmason) August 20, 2024
2.
[Mentions a terrible event that will affect us for the rest of our lives]
“Anyway, it wasn’t ideal. I’m sure it will be fine” https://t.co/fpW6gwHoVh
— Bang2write (@Bang2write) August 21, 2024
3.
“To be honest, it was a bit much.”
“I’m not one to complain, but…”
“One could say I’m a tad peeved.”
“So, naturally, I was not best pleased.”
— thebritisher (@thebritishertwi) August 20, 2024
4.
“Things are a bit sticky.”
Officers of the Glorious Gloucester Regiment as 10,000 of the Red Army charged toward them in Korea.
— David Banks (@DBanksy) August 20, 2024
5.
I actually found myself saying to somebody recently who I hadn’t seen for years, while I was in the middle of cancer treatment ‘I’m OK, just had a little bit of cancer’ FFS!
— Emily Cee (@emileecee) August 20, 2024
6.
Well, that’s gone tits up, hasn’t it?
— Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) August 20, 2024
7.
Honestly if you respond to the anodyne ‘hope you’re well?’ email with anything south of ‘fine thanks’, we all assume somebody’s died https://t.co/ysjexeYauU
— Oli Franklin-Wallis (@olifranklin) August 21, 2024
8.
Wasn’t ideal.
— Tilly ️ (@MatildaMinter) August 20, 2024
9.
“Still, could be worse”
— Dr Stuart Woolley (@FractalDoctor) August 20, 2024
10.
“Spot of Bother at the Moment”
— SkyBlueWooHoo (@SkyBlueWho) August 21, 2024