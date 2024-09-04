Stiff upper-lipped Brits are sharing the things they say when the very worst happens – 21 funniest and most relatable understatements

Life Awfully British Britain

Brits are famous for their stiff upper lips, and for not making too big a fuss even when greatly inconvenienced.

The country has a whole stockpile of understatements to deploy when the worst possible thing happens.

The very funny Very British Problems account recently asked for the best examples.

What are some ways a British person describes the worst possible thing imaginable happening to them? My favourite is: “I’ll be honest, it’s rather knocked us for six” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 20, 2024

Here are some of the exceedingly British gems that came in response.

1.

“Sort of knocked the stuffing out of us, a bit” — Keith Mason (@keithjmason) August 20, 2024

2.

[Mentions a terrible event that will affect us for the rest of our lives] “Anyway, it wasn’t ideal. I’m sure it will be fine” https://t.co/fpW6gwHoVh — Bang2write (@Bang2write) August 21, 2024

3.

“To be honest, it was a bit much.” “I’m not one to complain, but…” “One could say I’m a tad peeved.” “So, naturally, I was not best pleased.” — thebritisher (@thebritishertwi) August 20, 2024

4.

“Things are a bit sticky.” Officers of the Glorious Gloucester Regiment as 10,000 of the Red Army charged toward them in Korea. — David Banks (@DBanksy) August 20, 2024

5.

I actually found myself saying to somebody recently who I hadn’t seen for years, while I was in the middle of cancer treatment ‘I’m OK, just had a little bit of cancer’ FFS! — Emily Cee (@emileecee) August 20, 2024

6.

Well, that’s gone tits up, hasn’t it? — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) August 20, 2024

7.

Honestly if you respond to the anodyne ‘hope you’re well?’ email with anything south of ‘fine thanks’, we all assume somebody’s died https://t.co/ysjexeYauU — Oli Franklin-Wallis (@olifranklin) August 21, 2024

8.

9.

“Still, could be worse” — Dr Stuart Woolley (@FractalDoctor) August 20, 2024

10.