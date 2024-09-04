This fabulous ‘Dom Cruise’ tale got people sharing their favourite and most inventive workplace nicknames – 17 funniest

Life nicknames work

There are nicknames and there are nicknames, but there are no nicknames quite so funny as a particularly inventive workplace nickname.

And this was one of the best, a tale in one tweet that raised smiles all over Twitter.

Bloke at work called Dom is going on a cruise, that’s his nickname sorted until he retires. — Baldulent (@Baldulent) September 2, 2024

The simplicity and immaturity of this is just genius. Love shit like this. — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) September 3, 2024

Not only that, it got people sharing the favourite workplace nicknames they’ve come across and here are 13 of the very best.

Lovely! Love works nicknames and the stories behind them. Bloke at our place called Reynolds. Was once scolded with red hot syrup and literally within minutes his nickname became ‘Burnt Reynolds’ — Philip (@8illyliar___) September 2, 2024

Saw one recently, bloke was a supervisor at a Mcvities factory – nickname was Gaffa Cakes. — Andy (@mistergeeeee) September 3, 2024

Lad at work called Keith but only has one eye. Got called Keth — James Robinson (@james_safc) September 3, 2024

Bloke at our work place had one hand smaller than the other nickname the clock — Paul bowers (@Paulbowers1963) September 3, 2024

Guy called Lee at work has cheese on absolutely everything, you name it, it’s loaded with cheese, given the nickname DairyLee — Dom (@domk1996) September 3, 2024

Lad at work years back named Brian…only holidayed in Germany…#BrianMunich — Dene Graham (@Dene_66) September 3, 2024

Bloke I used to work with was a right hairy bastard and was constantly smoking rollies so he got Chew Baccy — Scotty (@S_Scotty_78) September 3, 2024

