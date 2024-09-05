Life health music

The effect on this former ballerina with Alzheimer’s as she hears Swan Lake is simply glorious

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 5th, 2024

There is a a lot of evidence of the restorative power of music, albeit temporary, on people with many forms of dementia.

In 2019, a charity in Valencia, Asociacion Musica para Despertar – Association of Music for Awakening – played Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake to Alzheimer’s patient and former prima ballerina Marta Cinta González Saldaña.

Watch the effect it had on her.

The ballerina that she had been came to the fore once more. Absolutely stunning.

Although Marta passed away shortly after the video was recorded, the clip has recently been shared again on Twitter/X, where it’s been setting off all kinds of emotional responses.

Not everybody responds to ballet.

Source The Alzheimer’s Research Association Image Screengrab