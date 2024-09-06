Politics lee anderson self-owns

Lee Anderson’s rant about migrants being taught English in France was a magnificently satisfying self-own

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2024

Lee Anderson, chief whip of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party (total number of MPs – four) has been ranting about France not doing enough to help stop migrants reaching the UK.

Anderson shared a typically empathetic column from the Daily Telegraph, suggesting that ‘The French see the illegal Channel crossings as a problem of the UK’s creation.’

And we mention it not to give Anderson any more publicity than he deserves, obviously, but because of the schoolboy error which is surely today’s most satisfying self-own.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, you only need to get to the second paragraph (and thank goodness for that).

Stay behind and see the teacher at the end, Anderson.

It prompted no end of totally on-point replies and these people surely said it best.

To conclude …

Source @LeeAndersonMP_