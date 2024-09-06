Lee Anderson’s rant about migrants being taught English in France was a magnificently satisfying self-own

Politics lee anderson self-owns

Lee Anderson, chief whip of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party (total number of MPs – four) has been ranting about France not doing enough to help stop migrants reaching the UK.

Anderson shared a typically empathetic column from the Daily Telegraph, suggesting that ‘The French see the illegal Channel crossings as a problem of the UK’s creation.’

And we mention it not to give Anderson any more publicity than he deserves, obviously, but because of the schoolboy error which is surely today’s most satisfying self-own.

France doesn’t care We have British charities in Calais encouraging these illegal migrants to their camps where they shelter, feed, give them phones, data and learn them to speak English Once in the Channel British boats pick them up and ferry them to England. Once in… pic.twitter.com/grgsbxTZAx — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) September 5, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read, you only need to get to the second paragraph (and thank goodness for that).

Stay behind and see the teacher at the end, Anderson.

It prompted no end of totally on-point replies and these people surely said it best.

“Learn them to speak English ..” Maybe you should pop over and join one of the classes. — Trixiebellebadmum (@TrixiebelleBMC) September 5, 2024

AI malfunction 'learn them to speak English' Tell us Lee, Brexiteers

– wanted out of the EU

– Brexiteers wanted no general returns agreement deciding the UK could instead negotiate with individual countries

– wanted to 'take back control'

Why should the French care about our… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 5, 2024

“Learn them to speak English”. The irony in that sentence is fucking sensational. I thought it was a Lee Anderson parody account on first glance — james (@bigtraderjames) September 5, 2024

“Learn them to speak English.” No further questions. https://t.co/trdpfUQlV7 — Nige Tassell (@nigetassell) September 5, 2024

“Learn them to speak English”?! Oh Lee, if only you clung to the rules of English grammar the way you cling to bigotry. https://t.co/QsTITnK1Uk — Melissa (@melreylaw) September 5, 2024

Can we arrange for you to spend a few weeks in Calais so that you learn not to use ‘learn’ instead of teach? Perhaps when your English has reached a reasonable standard we might let you return. — Theresa Musgrove (@BrokenBarnet) September 5, 2024

It’s teech them Lee. Teech them. https://t.co/YYyApzlGWs — Robert Cuffe (@rcuffy) September 6, 2024

“Learn them to speak English” Lee “dumb as fcking rocks” Anderson folks https://t.co/6ZkR1ClKJY — Keith Riley-Jones (he/him) (@itskeithriley) September 6, 2024

To conclude …

Perhaps one of these charities might offer to learn @LeeAndersonMP_ to speak English? pic.twitter.com/d2fwUILQER — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) September 5, 2024

