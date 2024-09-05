Nadine Dorries said Angela Rayner ‘demeaned her office’ by dancing in Ibiza and Kathy Burke’s A++ response is the only one you need

Celebrity Angela Rayner Kathy burke Nadine Dorries

You might have seen by now that certain sections of the media have got in a right froth that deputy PM Angela Rayner not only went on holiday but had a good time while she did it.

And when we say certain sections of the media what we really mean is the Daily Mail.

And when we say the Daily Mail who we really mean is columnist and former culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries, who had this to say about Rayner dancing in an Ibiza nightclub with Denise van Outen.

How ill-judged of Angela Rayner..utterly adolescent of her – to have thought it was a good idea to party like it’s 1999..she’s the deputy prime minister..after Labour’s announcements..many fear for the future. Me in DM ✍️ read here Source: Mail Online https://t.co/zBBpQay3ve — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) August 31, 2024

And as often happens, where the Mail leads other news outlets follow up, including Sky News presenter Kay Burley who asked Rayner all about it (but was keen to point out she wasn’t criticising, while continuing to ask her all about it).

“Yes, I’m working class – I like a dance, I like dance music.”@AngelaRayner and @KayBurley discuss the reaction to the video of the deputy prime minister dancing in Ibiza.https://t.co/xItZsH7tea Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/qFFRgX3SBJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 5, 2024

And we mention it not only because of how Rayner handled it but because of this response from Kathy Burke which is surely the only response you need to Nadine ‘Boris Johnson’s number one fan’ Dorries.

She was on holiday. A time when you’re meant to relax and have fun. She wasn’t dancing while supposedly working during a lockdown because of a pandemic that took thousands of lives. That would be wrong now wouldn’t it? https://t.co/weoRS1vEGR — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) September 5, 2024

Nailed it.

The fuss being made over Angela Rayner having a dance is sheer naked, nasty, class-ridden, snobbery. The UK just can’t help itself. It’s time to grow up. — Helen Price (@HelenHmiddlet) September 5, 2024

Absolutely, Kathy. xx — Ian Phillips Nostalgia Heaven: Music, TV & Movies (@IPhillips79) September 5, 2024

It’s disgusting, a horrible stew of sexism and classism. Upside, I guess, is that it’s clear nobody with an ounce of sense thinks it’s the slightest outrageous. Anyone screaming foul just helps us more efficiently identify the cunts at large. — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) September 5, 2024

It’s pathetic isn’t it Kath?

The hypocrisy of the Tories/ media Angela looked human. On holiday.

Enjoying herself. Plus she’s a triffic dancer! — Monica McSweeney (@noabellesmum) September 5, 2024

Love her, and love you Kath. Saying it as it is! — LukeValentine (@LukeValentine27) September 5, 2024

To conclude …

Nailed it Kath….. work hard, play hard, live life, enjoy new experiences, laugh a lot, and help others wherever and whenever you can. — Dan Heap (@Ohdannyboy77) September 5, 2024

The opera, an Ibiza rave- Siri, show me the definition of “working class woman can’t win” https://t.co/j9xbKyolcm — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 5, 2024

