Nadine Dorries said Angela Rayner ‘demeaned her office’ by dancing in Ibiza and Kathy Burke’s A++ response is the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated September 5th, 2024

You might have seen by now that certain sections of the media have got in a right froth that deputy PM Angela Rayner not only went on holiday but had a good time while she did it.

And when we say certain sections of the media what we really mean is the Daily Mail.

And when we say the Daily Mail who we really mean is columnist and former culture secretary – ha! – Nadine Dorries, who had this to say about Rayner dancing in an Ibiza nightclub with Denise van Outen.

And as often happens, where the Mail leads other news outlets follow up, including Sky News presenter Kay Burley who asked Rayner all about it (but was keen to point out she wasn’t criticising, while continuing to ask her all about it).

And we mention it not only because of how Rayner handled it but because of this response from Kathy Burke which is surely the only response you need to Nadine ‘Boris Johnson’s number one fan’ Dorries.

Nailed it.

To conclude …

