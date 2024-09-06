This guy’s Gordon Ramsay impression is absolutely spot on, right down to the little bounce as he speaks

Entertainment gordon ramsay

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Gordon Ramsay should be prepared to be very flattered indeed.

These guys own a drinks business called Chaibibi, and so made this video of how they prepare a chai mocktail – with one of them acting as Gordon Ramsay in the style of Kitchen Nightmares.

The result is uncanny.

I love when I find new TikTokers that make me laugh. This week is this guy doing a Gordon Ramsey impression. Can’t believe the accuracy. Been crying pic.twitter.com/U7tnTIYf3R — Marilyn (@MarilynMill_) September 4, 2024

Twitter/X user, @MarliynMill_, who shared the viral video, sums it up perfectly:

As a die hard gordan Ramseys kitchen nightmares fan, I can tell you this impression is a solid 10 overall. The voice, the hand gestures, the start&stop tiptoeing, the tone, accent, facial expressions. I’ve laughed non stop at this — Marilyn (@MarilynMill_) September 4, 2024

And the Ramsay impressionist has even made an appearance in another restaurant kitchen.

Omg no guys he’s an actual menace restaurants are really inviting him down pic.twitter.com/dCKBwh6A7v — Marilyn (@MarilynMill_) September 4, 2024

And they’ve done another Ramsay-style review of their own product.

Others agree that this impersonation is bang on.

1.

The “oh fuck me” got me the was too accurate. — Bobby Foster (@_bobbyfoster) September 5, 2024

2.

I’m screaming even the body language is accurate https://t.co/zA3FoEibpI — Mrs. John Boyega! (@Viva_La_Vee) September 5, 2024

3.

gordon always looks like hes trying to quit smoking — Paul Tan (@paultantk) September 5, 2024

4.

Literally why does he jump around when he talks — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) September 5, 2024

5.

No because why does Gordon Ramsay bounce around like that? — Siddu (@Siddu_Rocky2) September 5, 2024

6.

“You yankee doodle shite” the yell I just made. He’s Gordon Ramsay for real https://t.co/IrV7yyLBW3 — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) September 4, 2024

7.

Amazing impression but what makes this skit works is that they make the side character keep fucking it up on simple instruction, so it makes sense how gordon would be pissed. https://t.co/UtiJYuEjpB — Bene Gesserit Rajagukguk (@hugetcigalpa) September 5, 2024

8.

I have been obsessed with this guy for the last week. I can’t wait for Gordon Ramsey to see him. The expressions, the body language, the voice…*chefs kiss* (pun intended) https://t.co/EMDZBum8Qw — t a z z i (@CurlyTazzi) September 4, 2024

And a special shoutout to his mate.

9.

Sorry but this guy with that “kill me now” expression on his face is WAY funnier than the main guy. and he didn’t have to say a word pic.twitter.com/m7tNbxz7tm — Shishir (@Shishir42069) September 5, 2024

10.

spot on and all that bouncing is hella funny butttt that side dude pulling out a tiny microphone got me in tears 10/10 https://t.co/SnAlXcrtmF — zeynep leyla ݁. ྀ⊹ ࣪°.⋆˖࣪݁˖ (@zeynepyesiil) September 5, 2024

