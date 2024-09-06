US donald trump

Trump’s response to a question on funding childcare made even less sense than his boat-shark dilemma

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 6th, 2024

Donald Trump‘s Economic Club of New York appearance wasn’t exactly a triumph of policy messaging, since he appeared to have nothing but waffle to offer in response to questions about his plans.

For example, lawyer, politician and author Reshma Saujani asked him for details of his proposed childcare funding policy, and the resulting word salad makes his sharks and boats discourse look like the Gettysburg Address.

“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down, and I was, somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so – er – impactful on that issue. It’s a very important issue.

But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about, that, because, look, childcare is childcare is. Couldn’t, you know, there’s something, you have to have it – in this country you have to have it.”

“I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with – er – the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with childcare. I want to stay with childcare, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that I’m talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just – er – that I just told you about.”

“This is about America first. It’s about Make America Great Again, we have to do it because right now we’re a failing nation, so we’ll take care of it.”

Idiotic Rambling GIFfrom Idiotic GIFs

Here’s what people thought of it.

