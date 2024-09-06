Trump’s response to a question on funding childcare made even less sense than his boat-shark dilemma

US donald trump

Donald Trump‘s Economic Club of New York appearance wasn’t exactly a triumph of policy messaging, since he appeared to have nothing but waffle to offer in response to questions about his plans.

For example, lawyer, politician and author Reshma Saujani asked him for details of his proposed childcare funding policy, and the resulting word salad makes his sharks and boats discourse look like the Gettysburg Address.

Donald Trump’s answer on how he will make childcare more affordable: pic.twitter.com/Hwu7R5aIt6 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down, and I was, somebody, we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka was so – er – impactful on that issue. It’s a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about, that, because, look, childcare is childcare is. Couldn’t, you know, there’s something, you have to have it – in this country you have to have it.” “I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with – er – the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with childcare. I want to stay with childcare, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that I’m talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just – er – that I just told you about.” “This is about America first. It’s about Make America Great Again, we have to do it because right now we’re a failing nation, so we’ll take care of it.”

Here’s what people thought of it.

Yes, person who abandoned his young children to run off with one of his many mistresses, *do* regale us with your important thoughts on caring for children! — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 5, 2024

I’m not 100% sure I understood any of that verbal diarrhea, but did he actually say that childcare isn’t expensive?!? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2024

Try to make sense of this answer https://t.co/Jm7qvs5EHB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 5, 2024

How a high school kid sounds when he hasn't read the book assignment TRUMP: My daughter Ivanka was so, uh, impactful on that issue. It's a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kinda numbers that I'm talking about, that — because childcare is childcare. https://t.co/p8U0XzpalK — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) September 5, 2024

I will Venmo $100 to someone who can explain what was just said pic.twitter.com/BpG8Dp0JEt — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 6, 2024

I sneezed while watching this so I must have missed his answer to the question, right?

Nope. Watched again – still no answer. https://t.co/Wz6luobvCD — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) September 5, 2024

Under no circumstances, can this dysfunctional nitwit become president ever again. None!! — Kathleen Dunn (@Kathlee48680963) September 5, 2024

We are going to tariff our way to free childcare. This is the Wall Street Journal Ed board candidate? https://t.co/leBii5KACf — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 5, 2024

Spoiler: He doesn’t actually have a plan to make childcare more affordable. But he does have a plan to establish across-the-board tariffs on imports that will lead to huge price hikes and hurt everyone but the very wealthy. https://t.co/emcyH9lIbN — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 5, 2024

