People can’t stop looking at Russell Brand’s face as he posed for pictures after his Tucker Carlson pray-in

As you might already know Russell Brand made a guest appearance on the first of Tucker Carlson’s 16-date tour of the US, where the pair had an impromptu pray-in which was just as palatable as you’d imagine it would be.

POWERFUL: Russell Brand leads Tucker Carlson, audience in prayer to Jesus Christ. This wrapped up Tucker Carlson Live Tour day one in Phoenix, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/gbNjmEf15r — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) September 5, 2024

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite reactions to whatever the hell that was here.

But we mention it again because of this video of Brand posing with Carlson and guests after the event (well, we presume it was after).

And there was something about the expression on newly-baptised Brand’s face that people couldn’t stop looking (and theorising) about.

Is it just us? Not if these comments were anything to go by.

1.

By middle age, the people that we are and the place we are at professionally is the sum of multiple choices big and small made across the decades. Just look at Russell Brand’s face here. It’s like all those moments are flashing before him. It’s like realisation. https://t.co/4zQx976Uy3 — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 8, 2024

2.

You can see the exact moment when Russell Brand remembers he used to be able to pull Katy Perry and Kate Moss and make films with Helen Mirren. https://t.co/xfp2cLZZK4 — surreyspinster (@surreyspinster) September 8, 2024

3.

“It’s come to this.” — the xdenburg (@jonkudelka) September 7, 2024

4.

If it helps, you can see Russell Brand’s hideous realisation of who he has to hang out with now, repeated over and over in real time. He’s in purgatory. If Trump loses, the extra irrelevance and pointlessness will propel him directly into hell. https://t.co/WUyFAFOio7 — Kaz Cooke (@reallykazcooke) September 7, 2024

5.

The level of my pleasure watching his discomfort is almost obscene! — Coredor (@bobkean3) September 7, 2024

6.

St Trinian's is starting to look like a highlight. — As Sparks Fly Upwards (@fitzjohn1010) September 8, 2024

7.

Not dissimilar to his demeanour here https://t.co/7imJ8fi4Ts — Scott John (@Scott_John) September 7, 2024

8.

That brief smile is very forced. — Dr Negrin's Victory Pills (@dr_negrin) September 8, 2024

9.

It’s certainly stretching his acting skills — Daniel MZ Hogan ⚖️⚰️ (@LugubriousLarry) September 7, 2024

To conclude …

The sexual abuse allegations against Russell Brand are shocking , I don’t understand why he hasn’t been prosecuted but it’s chilling & predictable that his grift is now campaigning for the anti-women candidate Trump & sharing a podium with Tucker Carlson . https://t.co/4Y9S98XZdx — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) September 5, 2024

And this.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here" pic.twitter.com/c3hzMAUaFI — Don Geddit (@I_Don_Geddit) September 8, 2024

Brand has been accused by four women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse alleged to have been committed during a seven-year period from 2006 to 2013 when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC and Channel 4 as well as acting in Hollywood films.

Brand has strenuously denied the allegations, insisting his relationships were ‘always consensual’.

