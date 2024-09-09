Celebrity Russell Brand tucker carlson

People can’t stop looking at Russell Brand’s face as he posed for pictures after his Tucker Carlson pray-in

John Plunkett. Updated September 9th, 2024

As you might already know Russell Brand made a guest appearance on the first of Tucker Carlson’s 16-date tour of the US, where the pair had an impromptu pray-in which was just as palatable as you’d imagine it would be.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite reactions to whatever the hell that was here.

But we mention it again because of this video of Brand posing with Carlson and guests after the event (well, we presume it was after).

And there was something about the expression on newly-baptised Brand’s face that people couldn’t stop looking (and theorising) about.

Is it just us? Not if these comments were anything to go by.

To conclude …

And this.

Brand has been accused by four women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse alleged to have been committed during a seven-year period from 2006 to 2013 when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC and Channel 4 as well as acting in Hollywood films.

Brand has strenuously denied the allegations, insisting his relationships were ‘always consensual’.

