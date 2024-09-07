Celebrity comebacks Russell Brand tucker carlson

Russell Brand praying on stage with Tucker Carlson prompted no end of funny comebacks but this one beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated September 7th, 2024

If you’re wondering what Russell Brand’s up to right now – no? – it turns out he’s on stage praying with former Fox News presenter, Tucker Carlson.

No, we didn’t guess that either.

Recent Christianity convert Brand – who faces allegations that he sexually and emotionally abused four women, accusations which he denies – joined Carlson on the first leg of a 16-date live tour.

And it’s quite the watch.

Brand’s appearance prompted no end of entirely on-point responses.

But surely on-one put it better than this.

Mega oof.

Someone later suggested that Brand didn’t exactly look delighted with his lot, but you’ll have to make your own mind up.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Russell Brand. And we were right.

