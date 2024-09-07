Russell Brand praying on stage with Tucker Carlson prompted no end of funny comebacks but this one beat all-comers

Celebrity comebacks Russell Brand tucker carlson

If you’re wondering what Russell Brand’s up to right now – no? – it turns out he’s on stage praying with former Fox News presenter, Tucker Carlson.

No, we didn’t guess that either.

Recent Christianity convert Brand – who faces allegations that he sexually and emotionally abused four women, accusations which he denies – joined Carlson on the first leg of a 16-date live tour.

My life has changed. Praise Jesus. pic.twitter.com/E7ePECmrqR — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 6, 2024

And it’s quite the watch.

POWERFUL: Russell Brand leads Tucker Carlson, audience in prayer to Jesus Christ. This wrapped up Tucker Carlson Live Tour day one in Phoenix, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/gbNjmEf15r — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) September 5, 2024

Brand’s appearance prompted no end of entirely on-point responses.

1.

I was raised Catholic and went to mass every week for 18 odd years. In that time I never saw religion used as performatively as Russell Brand has managed in the handful of months since his conversion. https://t.co/BG2DHebuTx — Chris Kavanagh (@C_Kavanagh) September 6, 2024

2.

Think I read about this in the Booky Wook Of Revelations. https://t.co/nJroIOsoXm — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) September 6, 2024

3.

Jesus be like ‘I know I’m all about forgiveness, but even I have my limits’ https://t.co/GIJL26NThh — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 6, 2024

4.

Oh ffs. Nothing powerful about it. Two grown men making a wish in public. Pathetic — Trainee Orange Pill Dispensary Manager (@RB3475) September 6, 2024

5.

Looks like they're in the middle of a Paul McKenna hypnosis show. "OK, when you wake up you'll be born-again Christians, but Russell, you'll shout 'God bless mother Wussia' whenever I play the Tetris theme tune, and Tucker, you'll sing like a canary whenever I say 'plea-bargain' https://t.co/LNO2Zi3mor — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 6, 2024

6.

Let us Prey https://t.co/dbbvKbwaSv — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 6, 2024

7.

People like to say they never trusted Brand but you have to admit he’s excelled himself as one of our era’s most shameless rotters https://t.co/ldgcgWeIP0 — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) September 6, 2024

8.

That’s nice and all but Jesus has some pretty strong words against praying so that others see you fyi it’s actually a famous part of the sermon on the mount which is in Matthew chapters 5-8 in case you’re unfamiliar https://t.co/JelagIVJYY — canderous novus ordo (@red_robyn_hood_) September 7, 2024

9.

As a lifelong atheist, I still know enough about Jesus to know he'd fucking hate this pair of cunts. Amen. https://t.co/B4XU1P9xHd — Aidan Moffat (@AidanJohnMoffat) September 7, 2024

But surely on-one put it better than this.

this arc is the only funny thing in his entire career https://t.co/LI8P1vAIh4 — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) September 6, 2024

Mega oof.

Someone later suggested that Brand didn’t exactly look delighted with his lot, but you’ll have to make your own mind up.

If it helps, you can see Russell Brand’s hideous realisation of who he has to hang out with now, repeated over and over in real time. He’s in purgatory. If Trump loses, the extra irrelevance and pointlessness will propel him directly into hell. https://t.co/WUyFAFOio7 — Kaz Cooke (@reallykazcooke) September 7, 2024

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Russell Brand. And we were right.

READ MORE

Marina Fogle’s ’empty nest’ fears were already jaw-dropping enough and then comes the least relatable payoff you’ll ever read