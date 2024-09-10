Twitter Tommy Robinson

A Tommy Robinson fan didn’t get this Sandford Police joke and made the whole thing even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2024

Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has announced he is heading back to the UK to do all sorts of Tommy Robinson-related things.

And when we say Tommy Robinson-releated things, what we really mean is presumably turning up in court, after he fled the country earlier this year ahead of alleged contempt proceedings.

Robinson didn’t mention that in his post on Twitter, though.

And we mention it because the always followable @Sandford_Police account had an entirely understandable response.

And it turns out this particular Tommy Robinson fan – well, we presume they are a Tommy Robinson fan – clearly isn’t a fan of the rarely bettered Hot Fuzz, featuring the aforementioned Sandford Police, of course.

And it made the whole thing even funnier.

And @Sandford_Police was taking no prisoners.

Boom.

To conclude …

And finally, follow @Sandford_Police here!

