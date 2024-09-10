A Tommy Robinson fan didn’t get this Sandford Police joke and made the whole thing even funnier

Twitter Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has announced he is heading back to the UK to do all sorts of Tommy Robinson-related things.

And when we say Tommy Robinson-releated things, what we really mean is presumably turning up in court, after he fled the country earlier this year ahead of alleged contempt proceedings.

Robinson didn’t mention that in his post on Twitter, though.

I AM COMING HOME

It’s fight or flight

We will fight , I’m coming home to unite the kingdom once again . This time on @Keir_Starmer doorstep. 10 Downing Street 26th of October . A peaceful show of resistance to his tyranny . We will also premier our latest documentary . Make… — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 8, 2024

And we mention it because the always followable @Sandford_Police account had an entirely understandable response.

Sad news to share Tommy Robinson is coming back to the UK Still banned from @Sandford_Police area — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) September 9, 2024

And it turns out this particular Tommy Robinson fan – well, we presume they are a Tommy Robinson fan – clearly isn’t a fan of the rarely bettered Hot Fuzz, featuring the aforementioned Sandford Police, of course.

And it made the whole thing even funnier.

And @Sandford_Police was taking no prisoners.

Allegedly, he’s a twat — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) September 9, 2024

Boom.

What an idiot — DEMETRIIUZ ⤴️ (@Demetriiuz) September 9, 2024

To conclude …

Stephen the world cares little for you and your tantrums https://t.co/nR44q6fm9Y — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) September 9, 2024

And finally, follow @Sandford_Police here!

