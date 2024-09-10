Armando Iannucci has been owning Elon Musk one tweet at a time and it’s simply glorious

Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk takedowns

Elon Musk is on course to be the world’s first nrillionaire, according to reports this week. And it couldn’t happen to a man.

We mention him not because it’s incredible how wealthy the Donald Trump devotee has become, but because of the fabulous service Armando Iannucci has been doing on Musk’s very own platform.

Iannucci, the genius behind everything from The Thick of It to Veep, via The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield, has been busy fact checking Musk at every opportunity.

And it’s surely the most satisfying thread you’ll read on Twitter today.

1.

2.

Man who advocates freedom of speech threatens other man over speech https://t.co/UelUYb5qTW — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

3.

Poverty safety net was removed and addictive drugs were pushed by improperly regulated pharmaceutical companies. Among other things. Been going on for thirty years at least. But you knew that anyway, since you own the world’s greatest information hub, don’t you? https://t.co/xcn9PPGeWG — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 8, 2024

4.

Have you looked at your profile pic? https://t.co/05pBG7j0ym — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 10, 2024

5.

No, not Elon. In the U.K. they’re not going round ‘finding people who’ve said something they disagree with and putting them in a f—king cage.’ Some people are being charged for inciting racial hatred and for organising acts of violence. It’s very specific, and it’s the law in… https://t.co/RzNNoPKjlO — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 9, 2024

6.

What gives you the damn cheek to think it falls to you encourage the replacement of a freely and democratically elected government in the UK? https://t.co/xfmwdpUwBJ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 12, 2024

7.

I’ve no idea if @Alexandre is good, bad, or indifferent. But you’ve just published a claim that ‘he’s an outright criminal of the worst kind.’ Are you able to share what must be the pretty conclusive evidence you’ve found that led to this confident accusation? https://t.co/iaXydPwtGI — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 31, 2024

8.

Agreed, truth shouldn’t be suppressed. Which is why it’s best not to dump it in a landfill site, pour over it a slurry of half-truths, misinformation, insults, blatant lies, random speculation and conspiracy, and then above that stinking mess type the word ‘True.’ https://t.co/lB0mjxLEhP — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 11, 2024

9.

I think you’re confusing an amalgamated mess of assertions with facts. A platform that prioritises ‘2+2=5’ over ‘2+2=4’ because it gets more clicks, is not a reliable source of truth. https://t.co/V6qye6nFEC — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 30, 2024

10.

Where are your facts coming from? All you’re doing is validating someone else’s random numbers, with no source. That’s not information, data or news: it’s fiction. https://t.co/U0mFd1kCbv — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 20, 2024

11.

Again, the inability to withstand criticism of any kind, the urge to dismiss opponents as inadequate people unworthy of his attention and therefore legitimate targets for insult and attack. A true Snowflake. https://t.co/YbfIuAbQcO — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) August 14, 2024

12.