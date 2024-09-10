Videos Katie Hopkins self-owns

Katie Hopkins complained she couldn’t open her box of Persil and of all the perfect comebacks this one really cleaned up

Poke Staff. Updated September 10th, 2024

To the world – briefly – of Katie Hopkins, who’s been on Twitter complaining that it’s too difficult to open her box of Persil. No, stick with us.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of occasionally NSFW responses.

But this one surely said it best.

Nailed it.

Source @mrhenrymorris