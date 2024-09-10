Videos Katie Hopkins self-owns
Katie Hopkins complained she couldn’t open her box of Persil and of all the perfect comebacks this one really cleaned up
To the world – briefly – of Katie Hopkins, who’s been on Twitter complaining that it’s too difficult to open her box of Persil. No, stick with us.
Dear @PersilLaundry
I am happy to sacrifice a few moron kids if it means I can open the bloody box.
THANKS pic.twitter.com/rvo0P39w4b
— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) September 7, 2024
And we mention it because it prompted no end of occasionally NSFW responses.
Bottle lids, now washing powder boxes; what makes far right grifters unable to carry out the most basic of tasks? pic.twitter.com/7bqbTt2zuv
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) September 8, 2024
When you’re defeated by a task designed to flummox three-year olds, you might want to keep quiet about it.
— Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) September 8, 2024
Stupid cunts and basic tasks don’t mix.
See shoelaces.
— The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) September 8, 2024
But this one surely said it best.
Can’t stop thinking about how she’s labelling toddlers ‘morons’ but then fails to open the toddler proof box. https://t.co/NS2foorHji
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 9, 2024
Nailed it.
It’s a beautiful self own.
— Brent Lee (@BrentLeeSDCIC) September 9, 2024
