Celebrity actors

Of the many tributes to James Earl Jones, Mark Hamill’s hits the hardest

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2024

The magnificent, revered and highly accomplished star of stage and screen, James Earl Jones has died, aged 93, at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

Although he will be forever associated with the Star Wars character Darth Vader and the Disney lion Mufasa, who both came to life thanks in no small part to his masterful voice, he is one of a small number of people who have won the EGOT – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

His honours are far too many to list here, but they include the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honor, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors’ Guild.

News of his passing rocked the entertainment world, with both fans and industry insiders alike leaving heartfelt messages of condolence online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

There were, of course, special mentions from the Star Wars family.

But none of the messages hit quite so hard as the one from Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker – the son of Darth Vader in the Star Wars films.

James Earl Jones – January 17th 1931 to September 9th 2024.

Rest in Peace.

Image