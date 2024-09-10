Of the many tributes to James Earl Jones, Mark Hamill’s hits the hardest

Celebrity actors

The magnificent, revered and highly accomplished star of stage and screen, James Earl Jones has died, aged 93, at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

Although he will be forever associated with the Star Wars character Darth Vader and the Disney lion Mufasa, who both came to life thanks in no small part to his masterful voice, he is one of a small number of people who have won the EGOT – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

His honours are far too many to list here, but they include the National Medal of Arts, the Kennedy Center Honor, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors’ Guild.

News of his passing rocked the entertainment world, with both fans and industry insiders alike leaving heartfelt messages of condolence online.

1.

Love and Respect to Mr. J.E. Jones. Peace — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 9, 2024

2.

James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) September 9, 2024

3.

James Earl Jones was our good friend and set an example for how to live and work with power and grace . Rest well . We loved and love you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 9, 2024

4.

This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity. James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs. By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity… pic.twitter.com/gze67IuVOI — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 9, 2024

5.

6.

There will never be another James Earl Jones. We were very lucky to have lived in his time. Working with him was what you might call next-level. A great actor. A great man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 9, 2024

7.

A dark lord. A dark wizard. A lion king. A human king. James Earl Jones – and that VOICE – filled every role to the brim with gravitas and authority. “I am your father.” He helped make this line immortal. And for anyone who watched his films, he was, in some way, our dad. A… pic.twitter.com/T6sqXqeZHu — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) September 9, 2024

8.

Condolences to the family of James Earl Jones. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 9, 2024

9.

Farewell James Earl Jones, one of our great American actors. We worked together in a film called “Scorchers” in the early 90’s. It was such a privilege to be on the set with him. Every day watching him was like a masters class in acting. He was so graceful, warm and kind. Rip… pic.twitter.com/g3zj2aWM1t — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) September 9, 2024

10.

“We are all connected in the great circle of life” – RIP James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/UpCrulIDfX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 9, 2024

11.

rip james earl jones pic.twitter.com/XKg9P02par — springfieldians (@springfieldians) September 9, 2024

12.

Thank you for your wonderful work, James Earl Jones. Rest well ️ pic.twitter.com/IeHR1uj1VA — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) September 9, 2024

13.

GNU James Earl Jones. What an utter legend. The Pratchetts once had lunch with the Jones family. I told James how much I loved his performance as Ommadon in The Flight of Dragons and he said ‘You’re so sweet, that’s when I discovered there was magic in the voice.’ — Rhianna Pratchett ‍♀️ (@rhipratchett) September 9, 2024

14.

A great spirit and boundless, unique voice has left us. James Earl Jones has passed, and he is returned to the great beyond. We are all the lesser for his loss, and we collectively mourn his passing and honor his great body of work. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 9, 2024

15.

Sadly gone now at 93, James Earl Jones wasn't only famous for his voice, of course. Just look at him here with his piercing eyes, silent as the grave, commanding the screen as Thulsa Doom in Conan the Barbarian (1982). The man had so much charisma, his charisma had charisma. pic.twitter.com/2S1QhZsp2i — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) September 10, 2024

16.

We say goodbye to a titan of the stage and screen, James Earl Jones. An EGOT-winning actor, Jones captivated audiences of all ages with his versatile characters – from a president, kings, and the greatest villain in a galaxy far far away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzpUrMk6C8 — TCM (@tcm) September 9, 2024

17.

This is a photo I took. I've never shared it before. I had the honor of working with #JamesEarlJones on WHAT THE DEAF MAN HEARD. Rest in peace, James. #JamesEarlJonesRIP pic.twitter.com/mndSoGM4c3 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) September 10, 2024

18.

Rest in Peace to the absolute legend Mr. James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/xCijxisnFp — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) September 9, 2024

19.

Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best. pic.twitter.com/vD0V7y613w — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 9, 2024

20.

May the Force be with you J. E. J. pic.twitter.com/gTYMpJizey — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 10, 2024

21.

RIP to the genius “novice” that was ⁦@jamesearljones⁩ . What an honor to meet and work with you. – – “ The secret is never forgetting that you’re a journeyman actor . . . I still consider myself a novice.” – – James Earl Jones https://t.co/r4YerQDZaV — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 9, 2024

There were, of course, special mentions from the Star Wars family.

“ You were right about me. Tell your sister you were right” Fair well old friend. GL pic.twitter.com/EAazMqQI5E — George W Lucas (@GeorgeLucasILM) September 10, 2024

Thank you for everything, James. A statement from George Lucas and Lucasfilm: https://t.co/ieEdG0k5zY pic.twitter.com/8L99EeNwuU — Star Wars (@starwars) September 10, 2024

But none of the messages hit quite so hard as the one from Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker – the son of Darth Vader in the Star Wars films.

James Earl Jones – January 17th 1931 to September 9th 2024.

Rest in Peace.

