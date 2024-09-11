US kamala harris Taylor Swift us election

‘Childless cat lady’ Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris – 19 responses that show all too well what that means

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2024

The first – and almost certainly last – Harris-Trump head-to-head debate was a lively one, with Kamala absolutely coming out on top, while Trump bounced from one unhinged claim to the next like the Tigger of 4Chan.

Kamala’s performance not only impressed many pundits and ordinary viewers, but it secured a very important endorsement.

The news broke as vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz was talking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Watch his face.

A shell-shocked Trump heard the news as he tried to gaslight reporters in the debate hall.

Her decision got a fantastic reception online.

