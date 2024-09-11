‘Childless cat lady’ Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris – 19 responses that show all too well what that means

US kamala harris Taylor Swift us election

The first – and almost certainly last – Harris-Trump head-to-head debate was a lively one, with Kamala absolutely coming out on top, while Trump bounced from one unhinged claim to the next like the Tigger of 4Chan.

Harris rn killing a baby in his 78th year — Dow (@mark_dow) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump is a walking “old man yells at cloud” — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 11, 2024

Kamala’s performance not only impressed many pundits and ordinary viewers, but it secured a very important endorsement.

The news broke as vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz was talking to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. Watch his face.

Tim Walz learns about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris in real time on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/KVsyH9v87d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

A shell-shocked Trump heard the news as he tried to gaslight reporters in the debate hall.

Omg. This is brutal. REPORTER: What's your reaction to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris? TRUMP: I have no idea pic.twitter.com/2usS3SNVgi — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2024

Her decision got a fantastic reception online.

Dick Cheney and Taylor Swift have endorsed the same candidate for president. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2024

oh my god taylor swift calling herself a childless cat lady… trump is going to hang jd vance by his ankles off the top of trump tower — katie (@focusfronting) September 11, 2024

BOOM! Taylor Swift has officially just endorsed Kamala Harris for president. She even signed it. “childless cat lady”. Here is her full statement: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues… pic.twitter.com/oTEtP6ack6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 11, 2024

Thank you Taylor Swift. The power of the cat ladies!!! pic.twitter.com/3iAwSKEEGL — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) September 11, 2024

Oh! Taylor Swift endorses @KamalaHarris at debate’s conclusion … with a photo of her with her cat, no less. pic.twitter.com/MrKCjjxIvk — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 11, 2024

“With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady”pic.twitter.com/dPFjMmNb13 — sofia misses taylor!!! (@taylorisdownbad) September 11, 2024

Trump after the debate: At least this night can’t get any worse for me.

Taylor Swift and her cat: https://t.co/Takz1sXmSi — Marie CCS (@Marie_ClySar) September 11, 2024

Relax, we’ve still got Rob Schneider. pic.twitter.com/esnLZh2kVz — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) September 11, 2024

