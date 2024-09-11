Turns out Trump’s ‘eating the cats and dogs’ rant goes perfectly with the piano bit from Peanuts and it’s just fabulous

US donald trump US elections

You surely won’t need reminding by now that the lowest point of a presidential debate full of low points for Donald Trump was his rant about migrants ‘eating cats and dogs’.

But just in case you haven’t seen it (or simply want to enjoy it again …)

One of the great moments in American oratory pic.twitter.com/8uW6y4EIFL — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 11, 2024

Not so much a low point as the Mariana Trench.

Anyway, we mention it again – again! – because of this fabulous spot by writer @NoahGarfinkel which – and we use this phrase advisedly – was simply out of this world.

A key point missing in a lot of post debate analysis is that Trump’s claim about immigrants eating pets almost perfectly syncs up to the piano in the Peanuts theme song. pic.twitter.com/6icWLe1sPN — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 11, 2024

Incredible!

Who discovered this and how — Amal Dorai (@amaldorai) September 11, 2024

I am never leaving this site. — Bill Murphy Jr. (@BillMurphyJr) September 11, 2024

A mind that was so quickly able to come up with something like this is truly worthy of respect and admiration. — Lars (@lobster_claw) September 11, 2024

Whoever figured this out is a fucking genius and just won the internet. — Tired of trump being the dumbest MFer on Earth (@Tired_Nonsense_) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile in Springfield : pic.twitter.com/idaOdMKI6u — Komrade + Kommander (@KMNDR_) September 11, 2024

Wow–that’s an association I would never have made in a million years. But you are absolutely right. How do you notice such things? — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) September 11, 2024

We’re with this person …

i cant stop watching this — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) September 11, 2024

And this person.

I strongly believe that only some form of heavenly intervention or divine inspiration can produce a tweet like this https://t.co/rErQe6BWRE — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) September 11, 2024

Source @NoahGarfinkel