Turns out Trump’s ‘eating the cats and dogs’ rant goes perfectly with the piano bit from Peanuts and it’s just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2024

You surely won’t need reminding by now that the lowest point of a presidential debate full of low points for Donald Trump was his rant about migrants ‘eating cats and dogs’.

But just in case you haven’t seen it (or simply want to enjoy it again …)

Not so much a low point as the Mariana Trench.

Anyway, we mention it again – again! – because of this fabulous spot by writer @NoahGarfinkel which – and we use this phrase advisedly – was simply out of this world.

Incredible!

We’re with this person …

And this person.

Source @NoahGarfinkel