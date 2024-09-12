US JD Vance Taylor Swift US elections

JD Vance took aim at Taylor Swift and it was the most glorious self-own you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated September 12th, 2024

Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance – you remember – has been out and about taking aim at Taylor Swift after the global megastar backed Kamala Harris in the US presidential race.

It was Vance, you’ll remember, who wanged on about ‘childless cat ladies’, an insult which has come back to bite him, as he was reminded on Fox News.

And we mention it because Vance has been doing everything in his power to take Taylor Swift down. And when we say ‘everything in his power’ what we mean is ‘commit the most glorious self-own you’ll see this week’.

When he said this.

Hmmm. A ‘billionaire celebrity disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans’. Remind you of anyone?

And it turns out Vance has a habit of doing this sort of thing.

To conclude …

