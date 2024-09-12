JD Vance took aim at Taylor Swift and it was the most glorious self-own you’ll watch this week

US JD Vance Taylor Swift US elections

Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance – you remember – has been out and about taking aim at Taylor Swift after the global megastar backed Kamala Harris in the US presidential race.

It was Vance, you’ll remember, who wanged on about ‘childless cat ladies’, an insult which has come back to bite him, as he was reminded on Fox News.

Fox host to JD Vance: Taylor Swift signed her endorsement of Kamala Harris as ‘childless cat lady.’ This is a phrase that you are going to hear in your dreams and your nightmares for many years to come pic.twitter.com/eYimmKlYmw — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

And we mention it because Vance has been doing everything in his power to take Taylor Swift down. And when we say ‘everything in his power’ what we mean is ‘commit the most glorious self-own you’ll see this week’.

When he said this.

JD Vance on Taylor Swift: I don’t think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans. pic.twitter.com/NzZ0FY4DWY — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

Hmmm. A ‘billionaire celebrity disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans’. Remind you of anyone?

Is it possible to have negative self-awareness? — Lemon Sturgis! (@LemonSturgis) September 11, 2024

Uhhh who’s your running mate? pic.twitter.com/GJWmWLIyKw — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 11, 2024

Once again I say JD Vance has a knack for accidentally delivering the most spot on critical assessments of Trump. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 11, 2024

who will tell him? — Jen “We aren’t going back ” Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 11, 2024

Irony just died a violent death. — (@ChidiNwatu) September 11, 2024

And it turns out Vance has a habit of doing this sort of thing.

Why does JD Vance keep trashing Trump pic.twitter.com/Con0ezsfME — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 11, 2024

To conclude …

Vance: “I don’t think most Americans are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and problems of most Americans” pic.twitter.com/5xNUiWqyQt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

Source @Acyn