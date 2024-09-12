People love that Kamala Harris included ‘I’m a better-looking person’ in her list of Trump’s lies
Before her frankly sizzling performance in the debate, Kamala Harris put out this advert, calling out Trump for his inability to stop lying. It’s not a comprehensive list, because that would take days, but it’s a good one.
Donald Trump has a real problem with the truth. pic.twitter.com/cbVSpjiVae
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 9, 2024
There were no surprises there, but people loved that she included his claim to be better-looking than she is.
Kamala citing “I’m a better looking person” as one of the lies — IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/MVp84GybQn
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 10, 2024
It wasn’t the only takeaway from watching the clip, but it was a very popular one.
1.
“i’m the better looking person” as a lie oh she messsyyyy https://t.co/3m8otxo0CU
— romney dem (@txdoadem) September 9, 2024
2.
I stan Kamala’s entire comms team.
They were READY for such a time as this. https://t.co/QWbIwd9Pq1
— La’Jessica (@itsLaJessica) September 10, 2024
3.
He’s most dishonest politician in the history of politics since we started recording lies told by politicians.
— #45 Is A Felon (@GabbieKDrice) September 9, 2024
4.
This is cinematography at its finest. I want to see whatever this movie is in theaters.
— ᥅ꪖꫀ (@raefauxnie) September 10, 2024
5.
I like her level of petty. I’m here for it.
— Monskii (@monskii) September 10, 2024
6.
For years I’ve been saying we need to let Kamala fly and I cannot tell you how happy my heart is to see it happening.
— Kate Pawson Studer (@KatPaws) September 10, 2024
7.
“I’m a better looking person” being included as one of the lies she graduated cum laude from ijbol university https://t.co/ioUl2KHbLo
— mahlet (@xgirIfriend) September 11, 2024
8.
Real campaigning is back https://t.co/FTY3hs2Fx9
— Cher (@lllemonsss) September 10, 2024
9.
FACT: Statistically, 1 out of every 5 statements Trump makes is a confirmed and provable lie.
I ran a whole 1TB file of Trumps speeches, interviews, and posts through an AI system at my job.
It outputted that 21.8% of every single thing Trump says is false.
And a lot of the…
— Johnny Loveless (@JohnnyLoveless) September 9, 2024
10.
objectively hilarious, send her to SNL, she's ready https://t.co/WZSDBt4e9Y
— nikki ✨️ (@shka_marie) September 10, 2024
11.
Liars lie. Cheaters cheat. And takers take. There’s no “Con” left in the Don. He’s doing it out in the open. #BrokenTrump https://t.co/lLMJDouDip
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) September 10, 2024
12.
“i am the better looking person” as a lie is such a read she has the sauce https://t.co/f2hMB9TOwu
— Jayden (@CHISSGAGA) September 9, 2024
13.
She ate tbh
— Josh, the Shapiro stan ️⚧️️ (@TheMcBrideStan) September 10, 2024
14.
Lmao that was *chef’s kiss*
— Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) September 10, 2024
Here’s his lie count for Tuesday’s debate.
CNN Fact Check of the debate: This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump. Just lie after lie on subject after subject by my preliminary count, he made at least 33 false claims pic.twitter.com/5ZhJVBlqub
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024
