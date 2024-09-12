US donald trump kamala harris

People love that Kamala Harris included ‘I’m a better-looking person’ in her list of Trump’s lies

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2024

Before her frankly sizzling performance in the debate, Kamala Harris put out this advert, calling out Trump for his inability to stop lying. It’s not a comprehensive list, because that would take days, but it’s a good one.

There were no surprises there, but people loved that she included his claim to be better-looking than she is.

It wasn’t the only takeaway from watching the clip, but it was a very popular one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Here’s his lie count for Tuesday’s debate.

Source Kamala HQ Image Screengrab, Screengrab