MAGA cultists are absolutely losing it at criticism of Trump on the new pope’s old Twitter account, and the internet is here for it

US the pope

The Catholic Church has a new leader, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, the first North American pope, now to be forever known as Pope Leo XIV.

we have an American pope pic.twitter.com/qf1mDuYGbZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2025

Plenty of Americans were pleased to see their countryman get his feet into the famous red shoes.

Habemus papam – May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois. Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 8, 2025

Holy white smoke, Batman! The new Pope is AMERICAN! Congratulations Cardinal Robert Prevost, aka Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/aZq9SOKQXw — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 8, 2025

What a wonderful decision by the Conclave to choose the first American Pope! Leo XIV, when he was a Cardinal, urged the world to move “from words to action” on the environmental crisis facing the world. His leadership as Pope will be so crucial on this vitally important issue. — Al Gore (@algore) May 8, 2025

Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2025

Here’s how Donald Trump greeted the news.

That warm welcome may not last once the president spots Pope Leo’s former tweets. Here’s a sample –

Wow—this one’s a mic drop from the new Pope. A sitting Cardinal (now Pope Leo XIV) publicly rebuking JD Vance for twisting scripture to justify a political agenda? pic.twitter.com/K8wKqtriDX — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 8, 2025

The new Pope prayed for George Floyd. He isn't like you, MAGAT pic.twitter.com/aXpLaUtlHx — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 8, 2025

BREAKING: This tweet by the new Pope Robert Prevost calling Jesus a migrant is going viral right now, and MAGA is going nuts. pic.twitter.com/B2txSUeixr — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 8, 2025

Self-proclaimed white nationalist, Laura Loomer – the conspiracy theorist who was rarely away from Donald Trump’s side during his second campaign for the White House – was on it like a rat up a drainpipe.

She had plenty of support from the MAGA cultists in her replies.

Others, however, enjoyed the levels of MAGA cope.

1.

You should take on the Catholic Church. See how that works out. https://t.co/jSe2E4OgJO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 8, 2025

2.

Are the Marxists in the room with you now, Loomer? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

3.

Got MAGA conservatives buying Teslas and turning on the church. Our woke globalist agenda is finally coming into frame https://t.co/SyKUFoBUH3 — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) (@MichaelRyanRuiz) May 8, 2025

4.

"And that was the upcoming new band Woke Marxist Pope with their latest release, 'Laura Loomer's Gone Batshit Crazy' …" https://t.co/6ezIDTNonm pic.twitter.com/DTtdESHDBa — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) May 8, 2025

5.

vet: full name of your cat please? me: pic.twitter.com/dYn60GO5ot — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 8, 2025

6.

7.

MAGA right now with the ‘woke’ Pope. pic.twitter.com/XCg5KlXAk5 — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) May 8, 2025

8.

Is MAGA claiming that the papal conclave was rigged because they don't like their new woke Pope? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 8, 2025

9.

Wow, radical stuff Lauren.

Almost like he’s trying to be a good person or something. https://t.co/1w2B57yZD3 — A mute for the lady (@LadyMuted) May 8, 2025

10.