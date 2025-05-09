US the pope

MAGA cultists are absolutely losing it at criticism of Trump on the new pope’s old Twitter account, and the internet is here for it

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2025

The Catholic Church has a new leader, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, the first North American pope, now to be forever known as Pope Leo XIV.

Plenty of Americans were pleased to see their countryman get his feet into the famous red shoes.

Here’s how Donald Trump greeted the news.

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!

That warm welcome may not last once the president spots Pope Leo’s former tweets. Here’s a sample –

Self-proclaimed white nationalist, Laura Loomer – the conspiracy theorist who was rarely away from Donald Trump’s side during his second campaign for the White House – was on it like a rat up a drainpipe.

Meet the new American Pope. Of course he’s anti-MAGA and WOKE. Another Open Borders Pope. Gross.

Woke Marxist Pope!

The new Pope once retweeted a post about how we need to keep praying for career criminal & drug addict George Floyd. The tweet said, “May all hatred, violence and prejudice be eradicated.” What prejudice? Is that another way to spell FENTANYL OVERDOSE? MARXIST POPE!

The new Pope @drprevost supports illegal aliens and open borders. He retweeted tweets in support of “dreamers” aka illegals and attacked President Trump’s use of the phrase “bad hombres” to describe violent illegal aliens. He thinks it’s a “racist” phrase.

She had plenty of support from the MAGA cultists in her replies.

The pope should stick to preaching the gospel and leading people to Christ.

Off to a great start already Please tell me we’re not stuck with him until death?!

Is it just me, or did POTUS tell Vatican that it's time for US pope, or he will "sing" and then Vatican in revenge named the most woke US cardinal to be a pope?

Others, however, enjoyed the levels of MAGA cope.

