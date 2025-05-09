‘What’s the stupidest thing the most intelligent person in your life believes?’ – 17 surprisingly dumb opinions

Round Ups Ask Reddit

You’d think that highly intelligent people don’t think stupid thoughts. Sadly, the world isn’t that straightforward.

It turns out that no matter how educated or qualified people are, they still hold on to beliefs that can only be described as idiotic. To get an insight into this bizarre paradox, dexicoma turned to r/AskReddit to pose this question to its genius users:

‘What’s the stupidest thing the most intelligent person in your life believes?’

Here are the top replies that defy logic…

1.

‘Programmer up at work will argue to his death that Dinosaurs don’t and never did exist.’

-WTFpe0ple

2.

‘My sister has two college degrees and believes in the hollow Earth theory.’

-Blizzard_Buffalo

3.

‘My wife is the smartest person I know, but she is constantly worrying about what I call mom-case scenarios.

For example, she told me not to let our child walk down a street that was bordered by a wrought iron fence. Why? Because he might get impaled on the spear like points on top of the fence.’

–im-your-huckleberry

4.

‘For some reason, my wife thinks I’m attractive. I’m pretty sure I’ve just induced Stockholm syndrome.’

-DeltaHuluBWK

5.

‘I haven’t spoken to them in years, but I played Dungeons and Dragons with a guy who was pretty close to graduating as a neurosurgeon. Listening to them rant about how masculine men only pee while standing was interesting.’

-RulianTheRed

6.

‘I had a professor in the hard sciences that I did research with for years. One day, we were talking about something being installed in the building for 5G infrastructure, and I think I asked her a question about conspiracy theorists who were afraid of 5G. To my surprise, she told me that they (her, her husband, and 2 kids) didn’t have wifi at their house bc the jury was still out about the effect of wifi frequencies on people, and they didn’t want to subject their kids to that. I thought it was a bit silly, but had no choice but to respect what I was hearing bc it was coming from someone I had so much respect for. Circa 2014’

-Bennaisance

7.

‘I’m a Caucasian female and was in my early 20s at this time. A super intelligent woman (Caucasian, around 40s) I am very close to was absolutely stunned when I told her I had a huge crush on a black gentleman, and he asked me out. She was at a loss for words and finally told me if we got married, it would be illegal. I was speechless and so mad that I left because I thought she was joking. No, she was raised into fully believing (probably taught from a racist grandma I suspect) that it was illegal. Thank God she no longer believes that. What’s even more stunning is that her father was friends with a bunch of black musicians growing up and still adores them. I’ve never been so stunned at misinformation from somebody who was so educated.’

-c0ldfrenchfries

8.

‘Okay. So when I’m relaxing at home I’m usually wearing a hoodie and shorts. Comfortable. Normal. Right?

My extremely brilliant and rational partner finds this combination so illogical that he can’t not comment on it every time. He likes to point at me and say stuff like: “You forgot part of the outfit.” Or: “Cold arms, hot knees?” My love. My darling. It’s literally normal. I don’t know what your problem is.’

-Silly_Accident3137

9.