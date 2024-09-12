Lucy Beaumont’s calling out sexism in the comedy industry and Metro accidentally totally proved her point

Celebrity comedy metro sexism

The great Lucy Beaumont has been on Twitter calling out sexism in the comedy industry, asking why more women aren’t on TV panel shows and in comedy club line-ups.

The writer, actress and comedian – and star of Hullraisers and Meet the Richardsons – said the industry was in danger of going backwards, but deleted her initial tweet – asking ‘where’s all your f-cking women?’ because of ‘horrific trolling’.

Here’s just a little bit of what she had to say.

‘Basically you can search every city for comedy this month I reckon about 90 percent have either no women or woman on the bill. Some have one woman a month!! Back to 15 years ago and don’t get me started on tv panel shows ! It’s become okay again. ‘Let’s just call “most” of them what they really are – male panel shows that book a woman and male comedy clubs that tolerate women, the banter changes, the atmosphere becomes competitive and women don’t grow or shine or get equal employment.’

And just one example of the kind of trolling she had to put up with (the original tweet can’t be viewed, but it doesn’t take long to guess what it said).

Ah great to make the connection Adam ! ‘One of the primary hurdles faced by women entering bricklaying is the enduring stigma associated with the job. It has long been viewed as a physically demanding, male-centric career.’ Think that was your point! thanks for calling it out https://t.co/tBjmZjfFno — Lucy Beaumont (@LucyABeaumont) September 12, 2024

And we mention it not because it’s such an important issue, but because of how Metro initially reported it which accidentally, unfortunately – and magnificently – illustrated just the point she was trying to make, highlighted by fellow comic Jo Caulfield.

Ironically The Metro can’t tell women apart. That’s not a photo of Lucy. That’s a photo of Rachel Parish. ‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TyPtivCt0k — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) September 12, 2024

Ooof (the story has since been updated and you can read it here).

Unfucking believable — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) September 12, 2024

to be fair it is exactly the kind of thing I’d say. — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) September 12, 2024

Journalism eh https://t.co/bE988JT0yn — Hot Water Comedy (@HWCCLiverpool) September 12, 2024

Last word(s) to @LucyABeaumont.

2024 .

Comedy and being funny is an emotion, monkeys do it.

This idea is still thought by so many, things have slipped, they promised 50/50 on screen years ago. If tv does it, live comedy will too, if there’s two/ three male presenters – one comic female isn’t fair. https://t.co/OASOPVCrTW — Lucy Beaumont (@LucyABeaumont) September 10, 2024

And very last of all, this!

