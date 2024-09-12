Celebrity al murray comebacks donald trump

Magas took issue with Al Murray’s Donald Trump joke and his no-nonsense comebacks just get better and better

Poke Staff. Updated September 12th, 2024

The great Al Murray has had his say about Donald Trump’s ‘they’re eating dogs’ rant during his first US presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

And a very welcome contribution it was too.

We mention it not just because we enjoyed it (but we did) but because it prompted a whole series of Magas – at least, we’re presume they’re Magas – to take issue with his gag. And the Pub Landlord took great pleasure in taking them down one tweet at a time.

Last word to @almurray.

And see him on tour here!

Source @almurray