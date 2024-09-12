Magas took issue with Al Murray’s Donald Trump joke and his no-nonsense comebacks just get better and better

Celebrity al murray comebacks donald trump

The great Al Murray has had his say about Donald Trump’s ‘they’re eating dogs’ rant during his first US presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

And a very welcome contribution it was too.

Trump's eating pets thing showed his classic lack of substance. No recipes, serving suggestion, accompanying wines. Ghastly man. — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

We mention it not just because we enjoyed it (but we did) but because it prompted a whole series of Magas – at least, we’re presume they’re Magas – to take issue with his gag. And the Pub Landlord took great pleasure in taking them down one tweet at a time.

Except that the Attorney General of Ohio confirms what Trump says & there is even police reports! pic.twitter.com/kMDvNeklg9 — Me (@mchuntcraftnet) September 12, 2024

Why are you arguing with a fucking joke? — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

More ghastly is that it is true. Don't listen to the ABC moderator (???) that said he talked to the City Manger who said it wasn't true. City Manager? Not a position even involved with this type of thing. — [email protected] (@PiquetInc) September 12, 2024

Why are you arguing with a joke you divot? — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

Trump’s more focused on saving the country than giving out recipe tips. Priorities matter! — Stats Posts (@stats_posts) September 12, 2024

Why are you arguing with a joke you dumb fuck? — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

Lot of locals have come forward. Have you been to Haiti? I have. They eat each other apparently. — Ghost of Corkey (@GhostOfCorkey) September 12, 2024

Why are you arguing with what is obviously a joke you simpleton? — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

Why are you arguing with a joke, fuckhead? — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

Last word to @almurray.

I'm in a good mood today pic.twitter.com/pTs4a3ZSwt — Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) September 12, 2024

And see him on tour here!

