James Blunt asked if he should play Dublin and when Ryanair trolled him he took it to entirely new heights

We’re no strangers to writing about James Blunt on these pages, and while he’s famously been fabulous on Twitter for a while now, this year he appears to be excelling himself.

And in Blunt’s latest instalment from 2024, the singer went on Twitter to ask if he should add a Dublin date to his You’re Beautiful anniversary tour.

Should I add a Dublin show? pic.twitter.com/uINJxA0e00 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 1, 2024

It was spotted by @Ryanair, no strangers to going viral on Twitter themselves.

And Blunt’s response hit the highest note.

Well played, everyone!

Love when James Blunt gets spicy. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) September 11, 2024

Best comeback of the year — Gio (@mav3rik81) September 11, 2024

Theyll probably deliver you to Cork anyway — Rachey (@Mrs_R_Spectre) September 11, 2024

