Celebrity comebacks

James Blunt asked if he should play Dublin and when Ryanair trolled him he took it to entirely new heights

John Plunkett. Updated September 11th, 2024

We’re no strangers to writing about James Blunt on these pages, and while he’s famously been fabulous on Twitter for a while now, this year he appears to be excelling himself.

And in Blunt’s latest instalment from 2024, the singer went on Twitter to ask if he should add a Dublin date to his You’re Beautiful anniversary tour.

It was spotted by @Ryanair, no strangers to going viral on Twitter themselves.

And Blunt’s response hit the highest note.

Well played, everyone!

READ MORE

Armando Iannucci has been owning Elon Musk one tweet at a time and it’s simply glorious

Source @JamesBlunt