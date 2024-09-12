“Post the same actor in two roles that show their range” – 21 favourite funny suggestions

Celebrity actors funny

Most people can think of an actor they would describe as versatile. Tilda Swinton springs to mind, as well as Gary Oldman, Daniel Day-Lewis or Meryl Streep – plus many more.

The Oscar Race came up with an indisputable example and asked others to do the same.

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range pic.twitter.com/Q75rAmWcXs — The Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) September 7, 2024

There were many good, sensible suggestions.

I didn't believe my eyes when I found out these were the same person. Spaghetti Western marathons should now end with a watching of "The Holiday". https://t.co/09EvqDweVP pic.twitter.com/vlC6dkTPpu — Michal J A Paszkiewicz (@MichalYouDoing) September 10, 2024

Orphan Black didn’t get the respect it deserved https://t.co/3vNAzIwsO0 pic.twitter.com/DK1MGN1ymR — THEE Annoying Non-Binary grow (@beatoscatbox86) September 9, 2024

There were also plenty of less serious ones, and we gathered a bunch for your enjoyment.

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range https://t.co/sUbnrkaKAK pic.twitter.com/PHa5W3gZp7 — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) September 10, 2024

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range… https://t.co/kWmWzclVyN pic.twitter.com/VEyGHTFjUF — Chris (@GelNerd) September 8, 2024

Definitely The Rock pic.twitter.com/BB7lZS7BwX — Keith Patrick (@r_k_patrick) September 8, 2024

Zelensky playing Ukrainian President vs. Zelensky being Ukrainian President. The same role was/is played twice in two very different genres and settings. pic.twitter.com/rsuEVUBqZ0 — Alkor (@alkor_) September 9, 2024

