‘What’s something people romanticize but is actually horrible?’ – 23 totally on-point answers

Twitter funny

Humans have a funny habit, especially when trying to make a point on the internet, of idealising things that actually aren’t very nice. A Twitter user addressed this foible with a succinct question…

What’s something people romanticize but it’s actually horrible? — Farina Malik ⁱᴾⁱᵃⁿ (@duzany1care) September 8, 2024

And there were plenty of people who were ready to chip in with things that we have a tendency to view through rose-tinted spectacles.

1.

The past as a moral high ground. — •&•ꪜꪮꪑỉᡶ (@WallaceAndV0mit) September 9, 2024

2.

Climbing Everest

It's deadly, and too many people think they should try. — Lunchtime Commander *SparkleTroll* (@timmyfigs) September 9, 2024

3.

Working long hours (“the grind”) — Alex Giedt (oldhead) (@Mechani_Kong) September 9, 2024

4.

Legally commiting yourself to spending 40, 50, 60 years of your life with one person despite not knowing how either of you will change. — Uncle J (@501c3founder) September 9, 2024

5.

Shower sex. — Lola (@thefempire50) September 9, 2024

6.

Living on a farm — Steve Hou (@stevehouf) September 10, 2024

7.

Listening to a Bob Dylan singing — AVP (@avp40times) September 10, 2024

8.

9.

As a middle aged single woman I would say, men. https://t.co/IRIV013Jeh — Taru Ann (@january_myth) September 10, 2024

10.

New Years Eve https://t.co/7nKZtB04kq — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) September 10, 2024

11.