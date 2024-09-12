‘What’s something people romanticize but is actually horrible?’ – 23 totally on-point answers
Humans have a funny habit, especially when trying to make a point on the internet, of idealising things that actually aren’t very nice. A Twitter user addressed this foible with a succinct question…
What’s something people romanticize but it’s actually horrible?
And there were plenty of people who were ready to chip in with things that we have a tendency to view through rose-tinted spectacles.
1.
The past as a moral high ground.
2.
Climbing Everest
It's deadly, and too many people think they should try.
3.
Working long hours (“the grind”)
4.
Legally commiting yourself to spending 40, 50, 60 years of your life with one person despite not knowing how either of you will change.
5.
Shower sex.
6.
Living on a farm
7.
Listening to a Bob Dylan singing
8.
Pregnancy
9.
As a middle aged single woman I would say, men.
10.
New Years Eve
11.
Camping
