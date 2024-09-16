Twitter films

If The Shining were made today, what would he say instead of “Here’s Johnny!”? – 19 chillingly good suggestions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2024

The Shining is an indisputable cinematic classic.

Stanley Kubrick‘s vision of the Stephen King bestseller is a triumph of writing, direction and performance, all combining to provide horror and suspense in equal measure. Plus it’s highly memable.

One iconic moment shows the crazed Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, chopping through a door in pursuit of his terrified wife Wendy, the sadly recently deceased Shelley Duvall. As he thrusts his manic face into the frame caused by the hole in the door, Jack utters the words used to bring talk show host Johnny Carson onstage – “Heeeeeere’s Johnny!”

These days, would people even get that cultural reference? Maybe not. So, what would be a good fit to replace it?

QQ had a suggestion of their own.

The question hit the sweet spot for a lot of people. These jumped out at us …not with an axe, thankfully.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2