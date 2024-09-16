If The Shining were made today, what would he say instead of “Here’s Johnny!”? – 19 chillingly good suggestions

Twitter films

The Shining is an indisputable cinematic classic.

Stanley Kubrick‘s vision of the Stephen King bestseller is a triumph of writing, direction and performance, all combining to provide horror and suspense in equal measure. Plus it’s highly memable.

One iconic moment shows the crazed Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, chopping through a door in pursuit of his terrified wife Wendy, the sadly recently deceased Shelley Duvall. As he thrusts his manic face into the frame caused by the hole in the door, Jack utters the words used to bring talk show host Johnny Carson onstage – “Heeeeeere’s Johnny!”

These days, would people even get that cultural reference? Maybe not. So, what would be a good fit to replace it?

If The Shining were made today, what would he say instead of “Here’s Johnny!” — QQ (@HeylKatme) September 14, 2024

QQ had a suggestion of their own.

The question hit the sweet spot for a lot of people. These jumped out at us …not with an axe, thankfully.

We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty! https://t.co/8nmF4CopoR — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) September 14, 2024

"I hope this email finds you well." https://t.co/6JfuEOQt3S — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 15, 2024

"I’ll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?" https://t.co/6IZnEMVegL — Aidan James (@mcandidate) September 15, 2024

“Live from New York, it’s… Saturday Night Live!” pic.twitter.com/lizY5LI6Nz — I Finally Watched… Podcast (@finallywatched) September 15, 2024

“I’d say there’s a few sore heads this morning!” https://t.co/DX85MgCGjz — Peter McGann (@peterjmcgann) September 15, 2024

